Surge Drop Wild One in Tulsa

June 11, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, OK - The Wichita Wind Surge ultimately fell in a tough 12-10 ball game with Tulsa ending the game with a walk-off for the second straight match.

Wichita wasted no time getting on the board as they plated three runs in the first half inning of play. Ernie De La Trinidad started the two out rally with a solo home run to right field; his third homer of the season. Caleb Hamilton drew a walk to keep the line moving before BJ Boyd blasted a deep ball out of ONEOK Field. Boyd's first long ball of the year traveled 364 feet and 110 miles per hour off his bat.

After Tulsa scored four in the bottom of the second to tie the game, the Surge continued to use the long ball to their advantage. Jermaine Palacios put the Wind Surge back on top with a two-run shot over right center field in the top of the fourth inning. In the next inning, Caleb Hamilton added on to his eight game hitting streak by way of a solo home run to increase Wichita's lead to 7-4. Hamilton came through again in the top of the sixth with a two-RBI single with the bases loaded to put the Surge ahead 9-4. Andrew Bechtold added the fifth homer for the Wind Surge with a drive over right field to put Wichita ahead 10-4.

The Drillers scored eight runs over the final four frames, including a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, to come from behind and take game three of the series.

Hector Lujan was the first call to the bullpen. Lujan pitched a good chunk of the game, throwing a scoreless and hitless 3.1 innings of relief and struck out four Driller batters.

NOTES: Caleb Hamilton extends his hitting streak to eight games. Wichita's five home runs today were a season-high. The Surge added free agent pitcher Jason Garcia today. Wichita also called up outfielder Leobaldo Cabrera from Class A Cedar Rapids. All three Wichita walk-off losses have come in Tulsa.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game four of the series against the Tulsa Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Tulsa tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from ONEOK Field. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (0-2) against Tulsa's LHP John Rooney (0-1). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.