One Misstep; Missions Win, 13-3

When Jared Koenig went to the mound in the last of the sixth inning Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, he had a 3-0 lead and had not allowed a hit. Then came one misstep. The final score? San Antonio 13, RockHounds 3.

A leadoff walk in the sixth to Jose Azocar was followed by Taylor Kohlwey's two-out double ... the Missions' first hit of the game ... putting runners at second and third. A balk ... the misstep ... brought home one run and, on the next pitch, Eguy Rosario lifted a two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3.

Only three of the runs came against the RockHounds' starter. Montana DuRapau relieved Koenig after the home run but gave up three runs on four more hits (San Antonio had six hits in the inning ... all in succession beginning with Kohlwey's double) and San Antonio led. 6-3.

The Missions then got to relievers Austin Briggs and Nick Highberger for a seven-run eighth inning to make the game a complete runaway.

Rosario and catcher Juan Fernandez (who had an RBI triple in the sixth and a two-run home run in the eighth) led the Missions with three RBI each.

San Antonio has won 3-of-4 in the series in the Alamo City and, in the process, tied the RockHounds for second place in the Double-A Central South Division. Both clubs are 18-16 and trail first-place Frisco by 2Â½ games. The 'Hounds, after winning seven straight during the recent homestand, have dropped 5-of-their-last-6.

Kibbles & Bits

Adding insult to injury, Logan Davidson lost his nine-game hit streak (0-for-4).

Nick Allen has been outstanding since returning from Team USA and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He went 3-for-5 Friday night (with two stolen bases) and is now 7-for-15 (with three steals) in the San Antonio series.

Jared Koenig's ERA "ballooned" (yes, that was said with humor) to 1.62. The left-hander, who did not figure in the decision, has been outstanding in his first season in the affiliated minors.

Next Game

Saturday, June 12 vs. San Antonio Missions

Nelson Wolff Stadium San Antonio, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fifth of a six-game series and 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

SA: Aaron Leasher (LH, 2-2, 3.92)

RH: Bryce Conley (RH, 3-1, 4.55)

Next at Rocky Town

USA Softball is at Momentum Bank Ballpark today for the second ... and final ... of their two-day stay at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Women's National Team will play a double-header (vs. Team Alliance) at 5:30 with gates opening at 4:00.

Tickets are available at the box office and online at midlandrockhounds.org.

The RockHounds return home Tuesday (June 22) to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand, June 22-27 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

