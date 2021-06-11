Missions Explode for 11 Hits and 13 Runs against Midland

SAN ANTONIO - After being held hitless through five innings, the Missions scored six runs in the sixth inning on their way to an 13-3 comeback win against Midland. San Antonio plated 10 runs with two-outs during the win.

The RockHounds scored a run in the top of the first inning against starter Osvaldo Hernandez. Jeremy Eierman started things with a single. He advanced to third after a stolen base and a wild pitch. Devin Foyle drove in a run with an RBI single.

Midland added a run in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Matt Cross. In the sixth inning, Midland added another run on a ground out from Chase Calabuig. The RockHounds held a 3-0 advantage.

Jared Koenig was the starting pitcher for Midland and he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Missions. San Antonio had other plans during that inning.

The Missions scored six runs, all with two outs against the RockHounds during that inning. Eguy Rosario tied the game with a two-run home run, his fourth of the season. Juan Fernandez put the Missions ahead with an RBI triple. The Missions led 6-3 after the inning.

The offense did not stop there as they added seven more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Fernandez connected on a two-run home run, his second of the year. CJ Abrams drove in two runs with an RBI double, his sixth of the year. This made it a 13-3 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 18-16 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB, BB, 3 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB, K

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

- Missions scored 10 runs with two outs, went 7-for-10 with runners in scoring position

The Missions continue their six-game homestand on Saturday, June 12th against the Midland RockHounds. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (2-2, 3.92) against right-hander Bryce Conley (3-1, 4.55). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

