Riders Cruise to Commanding Victory over Naturals

June 11, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-3 on Thursday night from Riders Field in Frisco.

The Riders (19-13) crushed a season-best five home runs.

Frisco responded early after a two-run first inning by the Naturals (15-15) when Sherten Apostel hit his first homer of the night, a solo shot to lead off the second inning.

The Riders third baseman Jake Hoover then delivered a double down the right field line scoring Josh Stowers and Matt Whatley in the same frame to vault Frisco in front 3-2.

Dio Arias then produced a two-run double plating J.P. Martinez and Hoover to cap off a five-run second inning for the Riders.

Apostel drilled his second home run of the game in the Riders half of the third inning pushing the Riders advantage to 6-2. Stowers followed, blasting his third homer of the year two pitches later in the inning, making the lead 7-2.

In the fifth inning, Whatley joined the derby as he delivered an opposite-field, two-run homer, his first of the season.

Later, in the seventh, Stowers blasted his second home run of the contest giving the Riders a 10-3 lead that would stand for the remainder of the game.

The Riders Hans Crouse threw four innings in his start while allowing three earned runs and striking out six.

Blake Bass (2-0)earned his second win out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out one.

Drew Parrish (0-1) lasted 1.2 innings while allowing five earned runs in a loss for the Naturals.

The Riders are back Friday night against the Naturals at 7:05 pm from Riders field. RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 3.65) goes for the RoughRiders against LHP Austin Cox (0-1, 6.14) for Northwest Arkansas.

It is Fireworks Friday with a postgame fireworks display, so get your tickets at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.