Surge Defeat Naturals, Even Series

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-3 on Wednesday evening in game two of their six-game road trip.

The Wind Surge snagged an early lead in the top of the second with an RBI double by Michael Helman. Wichita added a pair of runs in the sixth with a two-run homer by Leobaldo Cabrera, his first of the season. Austin Martin drove in the fourth run of the night with a RBI triple in the ninth.

Matt Canterino pitched four scoreless innings. He retired 10 consecutive batters while striking out six in the game.

The Naturals went six innings without a run before Logan Homer smacked his third homer of the season. In the bottom of the ninth the Naturals rallied scoring 2 runs, but the comeback fell short. Austin Schulfer earned his fifth save of the season and Kody Funderburk earned the win in relief for Wichita.

Notes: Michael Helman extended his hitting streak to eight, he exited the game in the fifth inning...Dennis Ortega reached base in his 19th consecutive game, second highest in the Texas League...Matt Canterino has not allowed a run in his last five games, 17 consecutive scoreless innings.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge and Naturals meet in game three on Thursday; May 12th. First pitch is set for 7:05. Louie Varland returns to the mound for the Wind Surge and Alec Marsh for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

