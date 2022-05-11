Amarillo Comes Back, Takes Game 2 from Springfield

Springfield, MO - The Cardinals held a 4-1 lead over the Sod Poodles until a 6-run 6th inning and added insurance runs late that led Amarillo (15-14) to take Game 2 from Springfield (12-17), 9-4.

Decisions:

W: RHP Ryan Weiss (1-0)

L: LHP Tyler Pike (1-2)

Notables:

-3B Jordan Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and a 2-out, solo-HR

On deck:

-Thursday, May 12, 6:35pm - SGF RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 6.23) vs. AMA RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 4.38)

-Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo

-Thirsty Thursday™

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

