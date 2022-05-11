Ornelas Homers, Riders Drop Wednesday Game

FRISCO, Texas - The Tulsa Drillers homered three times Wednesday afternoon to take the second game of the week, 7-2, from the Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field. The Riders overcame an early deficit against Tulsa, but the Drillers plated six of their seven runs in the fifth through eighth innings.

Frisco (17-12) overcame a 1-0 lead in the top of the third with two runs, thanks to a solo home run from Jonathan Ornelas and Dustin Harris later scoring on a wild pitch. In the final inning for Avery Weems (1-3), Tulsa benefited from back-to-back doubles to tie the game and an RBI single from Michael Busch to put Tulsa in front for good, all with two outs.

Tulsa hopped on Weems with one run on two hits in the bottom of the first inning after Frisco stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning. Weems allowed one hit through his next three innings, however, racking up six of his seven strikeouts in that juncture.

On the first pitch of the top of the third, Ornelas knocked his third home run of the season to tie Wednesday's game, 1-1. Harris drew one of his three walks in the following at-bat and came in to score on a wild pitch from Tulsa starter Gus Varland.

Following the two-run fifth for Tulsa to retake the 3-2 lead, the Drillers got three solo home runs from James Outman, Chris Betts and Michael Busch in the next two innings, inflating their 6-2 lead. Brandon Lewis drove in the game's final run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning for his first and only hit of the day.

The six-game set continues in Tulsa at ONEOK Field Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. with a quality pitching matchup between Frisco RHP Justin Slaten (0-0, 2.12) and Tulsa RHP Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.45). Beeter was selected in the Comp-B round of the 2020 Draft out of Texas Tech and is a native of Fort Worth, Texas, and played high school baseball at Birdville. Slaten, a third rounder in 2019 out of the University of New Mexico, grew up in Longview, Texas.

The RoughRiders return to Riders Field on Tuesday, May 17th to host the Corpus Christi Hooks for the first time this season. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

