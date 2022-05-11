Missions Walk-Off Arkansas with Two-Run 9th Inning

SAN ANTONIO - After trailing for most of their series opener against the Arkansas Travelers the San Antonio Missions came-from-behind for their first walk-off victory of the season. Juan Fernandez, pinch-hitting for Chandler Seagle, hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs. His single made it a 6-5 Missions victory.

Stephen Kolek was the starting pitcher for the Arkansas Travelers. The San Antonio Missions, coming off a series victory in Corpus Christi, attacked Kolek in the bottom of the first inning and took an early lead. Reigning Texas League Player of the Week Connor Hollis reached base with a single. Domingo Leyba followed Hollis with a single of his own and Hollis advanced to third base. Yorman Rodriguez capitalized on the scoring opportunity and drove him in with a sacrifice fly. The Missions took an early 1-0 lead.

Dwayne Matos was the starting pitcher for the Missions Tuesday night. After pitching a scoreless first inning, he ran into some trouble with the Arkansas offense in the top of the second inning. The Travelers sent all nine batters to the plate, tallied four hits, and scored four runs. After allowing three singles and loading the bases, Jake Anchia drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. Riley Unroe drew a walk and re-loaded the bases. Kaden Polcovich drew a walk to score the second run of the inning. Joe Rizzo drove in the final two runs of the inning with a double down the left field line. Arkansas took a 4-1 lead.

The Missions recovered and got one of the runs back in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs in the inning, Chris Givin singled to keep the inning alive. Chandler Seagle followed that up with a single. Both runners advanced on a passed ball from Anchia. Esteury Ruiz walked to load the bases. Hollis recorded an RBI after drawing a bases loaded walk. The Missions trailed 4-2.

Matos exited the game during the third inning with an apparent arm injury. He was replaced by Moises Lugo. In 2.2 innings, Matos allowed four runs on four hits while walking five batters.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Arkansas added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning. Jack Larsen started off the inning with a double. After recording the first out of the inning, Zach DeLoach hit a single and scored Larsen to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

The Missions had a chance to even up the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out in the inning, Hollis and Leyba drew back-to-back walks. After recording the second out, Tirso Ornelas drew a walk to load the bases. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jorge Ona struck out to end the inning.

San Antonio began their comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Devin Sweet, Hollis reached base with a bunt single and Yorman Rodriguez drew a walk. Jorge Ona was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Agustin Ruiz hit a single to right field which scored Hollis and Rodriguez. On the play, Ona was thrown out trying to advance to third base. The Missions trailed 5-4.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Missions put the tying run on base to start the inning. Facing Travis Kuhn, Rodriguez hit a double off the left field wall. He then tagged up and advanced to third base after Tirso Ornelas flew out. Ona drew a walk to put the game-winning run on first base. Agustin Ruiz struck out swinging for out number two. Korry Howell, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning, drew a walk and loaded the bases. Juan Fernandez was called on to pinch-hit for Chandler Seagle. He came through when it mattered most and hit a single to center field, scoring the game-tying and game-winning runs for a 6-5 Missions win.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 12-16 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 28 games played this season

First walk-off victory of the season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 0-0, BB (Entered as a pinch-runner in 8th inning)

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday, May 11th. Left-hander Gabriel Morales (0-0, 6.59) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Taylor Dollard (0-1, 0.50) is scheduled to start for the Travelers. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

