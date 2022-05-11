Bullpen Leads Way

MIDLAND - ï»¿Matt Ruppenthalï»¿, ï»¿Chandler Caseyï»¿ and ï»¿Joe Recordï»¿ teamed to blank the RockHounds over eight innings, sending Corpus Christi to a 3-1 victory Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Hooks have won three of their last five games.

ï»¿Jaime Melendezï»¿ exited a 1-1 affair following two innings of work. Ruppenthal, who improved to 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 outings, proceeded to strike out six against two singles and two hit batsmen in 2 2/3 innings.

Casey, pitching 120 miles south of his hometown Lubbock, entered with two on in the fifth and induced a ground ball to end the frame, holding the line for a 2-1 Hooks lead.

Record picked up his fourth save after coaxing double plays in the eighth and ninth. The sinkerballer is averaging better than three groundouts per fly out.

Catcher ï»¿Luke Berryhillï»¿ contributed with a pair of two-out RBI knocks, double to left-center in the first and single up the middle in the seventh.

ï»¿Yainer Diazï»¿, ï»¿Cesar Salazarï»¿ and Bryan Arias also cracked two-baggers on the day. Diaz notched a pair, with Salazar and Arias striking in the second for the club's second run.

Corpus Christi plans to send ï»¿Misael Tamarezï»¿ to the hill in Game 3. ï»¿Jack Cushingï»¿ is set to start for the 14-15 RockHounds. Thursday's first pitch is 7 PM.

