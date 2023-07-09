Super Bowl Champ Henry Hynoski to Visit Muncy Bank Ballpark

Former NFL fullback Henry Hynoski will be making an appearance at Muncy Bank Ballpark on Thursday, July 13 when the Williamsport Crosscutters host the Trenton Thunder at 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm. Hynoski's appearance is presented by Professional Petroleum, UPMC and KISS 102.7.

Hynoski was a prolific rusher in high school at Southern Columbia, finishing his career with 7,165 yards and 113 touchdowns, leading the team to four consecutive PIAA class "A" state championships (2003-06). He starred collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh and played in the NFL for the New York Giants from 2011-2014.

Hynoski was a member of the 2012 Champion Giants squad who beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI. In that game he caught two passes for 19 yards, and recovered a potentially costly Giants fumble in the third quarter.

During his Crosscutters appearance, Hynoski will be the guest for a live on field interview prior to the game (5:50pm), throw a ceremonial first pitch and meet and greet fans during a 1-hour autograph session starting at approximately 6:45pm.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at Crosscutters.com/Tickets or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

