Frederick And Williamsport Rained Out After Three Innings

After the completion of the third inning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, severe storms moved in and forced the cancellation of today's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys. Frederick was leading Williamsport 3-0 at the time of cancellation.

Williamsport did manage four hits before the cancellation. Jalen Greer was 2-2 with two singles. Tim Catalano, making his Cutters debut, singled in the second inning. Garett Wallace hit a ground-rule double. Freddy Rojas Jr did not have an official at-bat as he walked in his only appearance at the plate.

John Mikolaicyk got the start for Williamsport, throwing all three innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.

Since today's game failed to reach five innings completed and will not be resumed, it will officially be ruled as a no-contest. Stats will not be counted from today's game.

Crosscutters Record: 1-1

Next Game: Tuesday. July 11th, 2023, vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday. July 11th, 2023, vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

7/11 $25K Challenge, Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

