Suns Bats Flatline in 4-0 Loss to 'Birds

May 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds held the Suns to just one hit in the Suns 4-0 loss at Perdue Stadium Saturday evening.

Despite a lack of support, Joan Adon (L, 3-2) was able to keep it close with a hitless first three innings. The fourth inning was the difference maker for the two teams.

The Shorebirds (37-10) got things going with one out. Adon issued a walk to Doran Turchin prior to plunking Nick Horvath with a pitch and walking Cadyn Grenier to load the bases for Delmarva. After that, the Suns (22-26) starter walked Seamus Curran to break the scoreless tie.

A one out single from Ben Breazeale drove home Horvath and Grenier to put Delmarva up 3-0 before Adon recorded the final two outs to end the frame.

Ofelky Peralta (W, 4-0) earned a quality start, allowing a base knock from Kyle Marinconz as the only Suns hit. Peralta has now pitched 22 consecutive scoreless innings against the Suns over the last two seasons.

He was relieved by Matt De La Rosa (S, 2), who spun three scoreless frames to slam the door for Delmarva.

The Suns used just a single arm out of the pen. Lefty Jackson Stoeckinger had one blemish in his four innings of relief, a solo shot to Corran to put Delmarva in front by the final 4-0.

Tomorrow, the Suns play a doubleheader at Perdue Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. Hagerstown tosses RHP Jake Irvin (3-3, 5.27 ERA) in game one and RHP Angel Guillen (0-2, 2.96 ERA) in game two. Meanwhile, the Shorebirds go with RHP Hector Guance (2-1, 4.11 ERA) in game one and have yet to announce their game two starter.

The Suns return home for the final time in May for a four game set with the Rome Braves May 30-June 2. Hagerstown hosts a promotionally loaded stand beginning with Thirsty Thursday May 30. After that, cinema takes over Municipal Stadium Friday and Saturday with Star Wars night and Harry Potter night, respectively. Hagerstown closes the series with Sunday Funday June 2. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

