Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

May 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns open a four-game series with the Delmarva Shorebird tonight at 7:05 p.m. RHP Joan Adon (3-1, 2.66 ERA) toes the rubber for the Suns, while Delmarva opens with righty Ofelky Peralta (3-0, 1.77 ERA).

SUNS GET FIRST WALK-OFF WIN IN 10TH: Kyle Marinconz hit a sacrifice bunt and Jose Sanchez came around from second to score the game-winning run off a Romy Gonzalez throwing error to win the game for the Suns, 3-2, in the 10th inning at Municipal Stadium Friday night. Trey Turner (W, 1-0) rolled out of the pen for the ninth and punched out the side. He got back up in the 10th and stranded the extra-innings rule runner. Turner fanned the first two batters he faced prior to getting Romy Gonzalez to ground into a 6-4 force out with the bases loaded to end the top of the tenth.

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: With last night's walk-off win, the Suns snapped their losing streak in extra innings to start the season. Prior to Friday's game, the Suns were 0-3 in extra innings. Last night also marked Hagerstown's first walk-off of the season. The have been walked off on four times this year.

RING OF FIRE: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in three games, spinning five innings and punching out 11 batters, including the first five he faced in Friday's extra-innings win. Opponents are merely hitting .167 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Hagerstown has jumped out the gates quickly this season, scoring 46 runs in the first frame, including seven over the last two games against Kannapolis. The 46 runs they've scored in the first this season, is the most they've scored in any inning this year, with the third falling short with 40 runs. After that, the next-most runs the Suns have scored in a single inning this year is 28, which they've scored in the seventh.

NOT SO INTIMIDATING: The Suns finished the season series with Kannapolis Friday, taking five of seven games from the Intimidators, finishing the series with a +23 run differential. The heart of the line-up, Gilbert Lara and Jacob Rhinesmith decimated Kannapolis pitching, finishing the series 24-for-58 (.413) at the plate, while scoring 18 runs and driving in eight RBI.

STARTING WITH A BANG: Wilson has clubbed three homers this season, all of which have been lead-off bombs at Municipal Stadium. The center fielder's third home run came exactly one month after his second against the Greenville Drive, but that gap is much shorter than the gap between first inning lead-off home runs for Hagerstown. Prior to the Florida Atlantic-product's first homer this season, the last Suns first inning lead-off homer was hit by Max Schrock May 15, 2016, a gap spanning over 300 games and over two and a half seasons.

VICKERS VICTORY: Hagerstown's thirdbaseman has been on a tear the month of May, hitting .306 through 15 games. The infielder has driven in six RBI, while walking six times in 58 plate appearances. Vickers has reached base at a .382 rate since the turn of the month. Yesterday, he had multiple hits in a game for the sixth time this season.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the top of the third inning with two outs Monday, Lara now has hit six of his team-high seven homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his seven homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year.

