Florentino, Moritz Activated

May 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - Rome Braves INF Darling Florentino and OF Andrew Moritz have been activated off the injured list. In corresponding moves, OF Justin Dean has been placed on the injured list and INF Brendan Venter has been transferred to R-Danville from Single-A Rome.

Dean was hitting .286 with 12 doubles, four triples and three home runs on the season for Single-A Rome. He'd driven in 20 runs while swiping 13 bases on the season. His triples rank tied for second-most in the South Atlantic League. He also ranks tied for second with 27 walks. Dean was selected by the Braves in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The Rome roster has 25 active players and 3 injured.

SUMMARY

ACTIVATE: Darling Florentino

ACTIVATE: Andrew Moritz

INJURED: Justin Dean

DELETE: Brendan Venter

