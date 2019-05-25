Greenville Wins Both Games of Doubleheader

North Augusta, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (23-26), fell to the Greenville Drive (21-29) in both games of the doubleheader on Saturday night.

Game 1: In the 3rd inning, GreenJackets starter Keaton Winn allowed the first run of the game. After he retired the first six that he faced, Winn allowed a run to score on a groundball out from Cole Brannen. It plated Kole Cottam from 3rd base, and it was a 1-0 Greenville advantage.

Greenville continued to utilize fundamental baseball to score runs. In the 4th inning, after a leadoff double from Devlin Granberberg, a groundout moved him to 3rd base. Triston Casas belted a sacrifice fly, and Greenville extended their lead to 2-0.

The Drive came back in the 5th inning and on an RBI double from Grant Williams, Greenville had a 3-0 advantage. Thaddeus Ward had a no-hitter heading to the 5th inning, but Diego Rincones ended the no-no on a single.

Keaton Winn went six innings, allowing three runs on the mound for the Jackets, but the offense was unable to get anything started. In the 7th inning, Greenville added another run on an RBI double from Kervin Suarez to make it 4-0 Drive.

Thaddeus Ward went all 7 innings on the mound for Greenville without allowing a run, and striking out six. Greenville took the first game by a final of 4-0.

Game 2: In the 2nd game, Greenville scored 1st again. GreenJackets starter Tyler Schimpf allowed an RBI single for Alan Marrero, and the Drive led it at 1-0.

The GreenJackets scored their first runs of the day though in the 1st inning. Diego Rincones produced a sacrifice fly, and later in the inning, it was a single for Jacob Gonzalez to give the Jackets their first lead of the day at 2-1.

Greenville answered back in the 3rd inning. It was an RBI groundout for Jordan Wren to tie the score at two. Tyler Schimpf went 2.2 inning on the mound, allowing two runs and striking-out six.

After the Jackets allowed three runs in the 5th inning, the offense exploded in the home-half of the frame. Diego Rincones had his first home run of the season. A two-run shot made it just 5-4 Greenville. Later in the inning, Jose Layer ripped a two-RBi single and the Jackets had a 6-5 lead.

But Greenville changed that quickly with three more runs in the 6th inning. Augusta scored two in the 7th to tie it up and we went to extras.

Chaos ensued, and two position players came on the mound. It ended up being a 16-10 final as Greenville was able to win it.

Tomorrow's Game: 6:35 PM vs Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) RHP Yusniel Padron Artilles (0-0, 4.66 ERA) vs (AUG) Blake Rivera (1-3, 4.01 ERA)

PROMOTION: Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

The GreenJackets will ask Blake Rivera to go deep into the game tomorrow after their bullpen was asked for a lot of innings on Saturday. Greenville will go to right-hander Yusniel Padron Artilles for the 3rd game of the series.

