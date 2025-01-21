Sun Make Roster Moves Ahead of Spring Kickoff

January 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Tampa Bay Sun FC has made changes to its roster ahead of the second half of its inaugural season in the USL Super League. The Sun added a few new faces to the mix while also parting ways with others.

Among the players who have departed the club is forward Riley Parker, who, despite quickly becoming a fan favorite in Tampa Bay, saw her minutes diminish toward the back half of the fall slate. Parker joins the USL Super League's Carolina Ascent FC for the spring. She will make her return to Tampa Bay when the Ascent come into town to face the Sun on March 15.

Defender Jazmin Enrigue departs the club via mutual agreement. Enrigue was an exciting addition to the Sun, however, she was not able to crack Coach Denise Schilte-Brown's rotation. She has since signed with Club Tijuana Femenil.

Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal and defender Talia Staude have both completed their loans and will also not return to the Sun.

The players joining Tampa Bay Sun FC ahead of the team's playoff push are defender Jordan Zade and forward Parker Goins. Zade joins the Sun after an impressive collegiate career with the Nebraska Huskers. She logged over 5000 minutes and contributed to 21 goals over her four seasons at the school, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023), United Coaches All-Region Third Team (2023), and Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch (2024) honors.

Goins arrives in Tampa after having previously played for the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC. Goins made a name for herself during her time in college, helping the Arkansas Razorbacks win the 2021 SEC Regular Season Championship. She was named SEC Midfielder of the Year (2021) as a result of her contributions that season. She was also honored with United Soccer Coaches All-American Third Team (2021) and First Team All-SEC (2019, 2020, 2021) recognition.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.