DC Power Football Club Appoints D.C. United Legend Steven Birnbaum as Sporting Director

January 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has appointed former D.C. United captain and 11-year MLS professional Steven Birnbaum as the club's Sporting Director. Birnbaum will oversee all soccer operations for Power FC.

"I'm excited for the next chapter of my career and I believe that my 11 years as a professional have given me a unique insight into what makes a successful club," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Power FC brings an exciting opportunity to expand the women's game, as the USL Super League increases the range of opportunities in women's professional football and its reach into new markets. I want to thank Jason Levien, Devin Talbott, and Jordan Stuart for instilling their faith in me, and I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running as we prepare for the second half of the season."

Birnbaum will play a pivotal role in shaping the overall direction and success of the club by overseeing its sporting operations. His key responsibilities include managing player recruitment, identifying talent, and coordinating transfers, while working closely with the coaching staff, club executives, and ownership to ensure alignment between the team's needs and the club's long-term vision. Birnbaum will help establish the club's tactical philosophy in addition to being involved in contract negotiations, overseeing player contracts, managing the club's roster construction, and supporting the growth of the club.

"We are thrilled to add Steven [Birnbaum] to help lead the club's evolution," said Devin Talbott, DC Power Football Co-owner. "He spent his entire professional soccer career playing for and leading D.C. United. His commitment to the DMV community extends beyond the playing field, where he has helped us grow DC SCORES and lead our annual gala One Night One Goal, so more kids throughout DC can enjoy the benefits of soccer-fueled confidence and community connection. Steven's deep roots in both the DMV community and the soccer community make him uniquely qualified to helm Power FC as the club looks to expand and develop during this inaugural season."

Birnbaum, who retired from professional soccer in 2024, was drafted second overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft out of UC Berkeley and quickly established himself as a consistent figure in the backline for the Black-and-Red. He made his debut for D.C. United on June 7, 2014, in a 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew and would be a starter for all subsequent matches that season. In his rookie year, Birnbaum appeared in 23 total matches for the Black-and-Red, including two playoff matches, amassing 2,070 minutes with 146 clearances and 111 aerial duels. After an impressive debut season, Birnbaum was named a finalist for the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year Award and solidified his place in the D.C. United defense.

The California native scored his first goal for the club the following season on February 26, 2015, in the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals against LD Alajuelense. Birnbaum then scored his first MLS goal on June 6, 2015, against Toronto FC. In 2016, Birnbaum had his most productive season yet, setting career highs in appearances/starts (27), minutes (2,430), goals (3), and assists (2), on his way to being named a 2016 MLS All-Star. In his fourth MLS season and after numerous dominant performances, Birnbaum became the club's captain in 2017.

Birnbaum was one of the most aerially dominant center backs in MLS and led the league in numerous statistical categories. After assuming the captain's armband, the defender had an extraordinary 2018 season playing in every single match for the Black-and-Red that year. Birnbaum led the league in aerials won (163), percentage of aerials won (80%), clearances (213), and minutes played (3,060). He continued this in 2019, where he led MLS again in aerial duels won with 174, was second in clearances with 178, and fourth in percentage of aerials won with 75%.

In his final season in 2024, Birnbaum appeared in six total matches (four starts) and recorded one assist in 346 minutes played. In 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red, the 33-year-old has appeared in 262 MLS matches, scoring 13 goals with seven assists, 488 interceptions and 1,216 clearances. Birnbaum led MLS in aerial duels won in three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2022) and percentage of aerials won in two seasons (2018 and 2022). The defender made 275 career appearances for D.C. United, making him the third-most featured player in club history behind Jaime Moreno (386) and Bill Hamid (297).

Birnbaum also represented the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) at the international level, making his debut on January 29, 2015, as a starter in an international friendly against Chile. He scored his first goal and recorded his first assist for the United States on January 30, 2016, in a 3-2 international friendly win over Iceland. Birnbaum was also named to Jurgen Klinsmann's squad for the Copa America Centenario and World Cup Qualifiers in 2016. In total, Birnbaum appeared in 11 matches for the USMNT, scoring one goal and recording one assist.

ABOUT DC POWER FOOTBALL CLUB

DC Power Football Club (Power FC) is one of the founding teams in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League that launched in August 2024.

Power FC bridges the journey from youth to professional, connecting the global game to local fans. The club is dedicated to increasing the opportunities for both young girls and women to participate in professional soccer, not just as players but as leaders and champions both on and off the field.

Power FC are headquartered in Washington, DC, and are led by club president and local business leader, Jordan Stuart, who oversees the day-to-day operations at Power FC.

For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcpowerfootballclub.com and find us on social media @DCPowerFC and use the hashtag #BraceForImpact.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from January 21, 2025

DC Power Football Club Appoints D.C. United Legend Steven Birnbaum as Sporting Director - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.