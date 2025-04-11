Power FC Takes on Fort Lauderdale United FC on the Road

April 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club (3-11-6, 15 PTS) will face Fort Lauderdale United FC (9-6-5, 32 PTS) on the road on Saturday, April 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field.

DC Power Football Club returns to Audi Field on Thursday, April 18 to host Tampa Bay Sun FC for College Night. Tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Following Power FC's 0-1 loss to Carolina Ascent FC on Tuesday, April 8 at Audi Field, the district continues to fight for its first victory of the Spring slate. In addition to cleaning up attacking and goal scoring strategies, Power FC is polishing off its defensive and goalkeeping tactics. Interim head coach Phil Nana expressed the need for Power FC to remain organized and communicative in its efforts to fuel a 90-minute performance from top to bottom

"We feel that the team morale is there and that we can go out and get the result we need. It's going to come from getting a clean sheet. We can't let Fort Lauderdale score, they're capable of netting goals especially after that first one goes in. We need to keep doing what we're doing but harp on organization, staying focused and putting in the effort."

Power FC welcomed back five integral players including defender and team captain Claire Constant and midfielders Katrina Guillou, Carleigh Frilles, Jennifer Cudjoe and Charlie Estcourt who were unavailable for the district's previous two fixtures due to international play. With international duty players back into the mix, Power FC can pick up where it left off and set the stage for the rest of the season.

"We were starting to build something after our first few games and had to pause on that and put together a team to go out and compete without our most formidable lineup. Over the past few weeks, we paused on club tactics and prioritized general and individualized training approaches to ensure no players fell behind. Having them back now, we can refocus on our game model."

Saturday's match marks Forward Gianna Gourley's return to Fort Lauderdale to face her former club. Gourley spent the first half of the Inaugural Super League season with Fort Lauderdale United FC before being loaned to DC Power Football Club for the remainder of the 2024/25 season with option for permanent transfer. During her stint with Fort Lauderdale, Gourley appeared in nine games (two starts), tallied 250 minutes and logged eight shots (two on target).

Through six consecutive starts with Power FC, Gourley has been exceptional and netted three goals, delivered one assist and recorded 12 shots (four on target). Similar to any other match, Gourley's prepared to find the back of the net to leave it all on the pitch.

"Gianna's a professional so every game she's going to be up for it," Nana said. "She's going to perform her best, push the score and play physical. Knowing her, she views this as another opportunity for her to go out and score goals to help the club."

Scouting Fort Lauderdale United FC

Led by head coach Tyrone Mears, Fort Lauderdale sits in the fourth and final playoff spot with 32 points. In search of their first win in three fixtures, Fort Lauderdale United FC looks to claim three points on their home field. Power FC is 1-1-0 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

DC Power Football Club's last win came on the road against Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2025. Midfielder Katie Duong fired a cross to midfielder Anna Bagley whose second minute in second half stoppage time header sealed the 0-1 victory.

"They're much improved since the win we claimed against them," Nana said. "They're coached exceptionally well and always going to be prepared and organized. For us, it's big that we just focus on us and our game. If we focus on the things that we need to improve upon and stay consistent with the things we do well, the game will take care of itself."

Where to Watch

Power FC's Saturday night match against Fort Lauderdale United FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

