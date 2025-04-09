Power FC Falls to Carolina Ascent FC 0-1 at Home

April 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USLSL Regular Season (Spring)

DC Power Football Club (3-11-6) 0 vs. 1 Carolina Ascent FC (10-5-7)

Tuesday, April 8

Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Attendance - 353

Player Notes

Academy midfielder and the league's youngest player, Valentina Perrotta, made her first professional start, becoming the youngest player at 14 years old to appear in a Super League starting lineup. Perrotta logged one shot in her starting debut.

Defender Susanna Fitch appeared in her 20th-straight start with the club, a team high.

Morgan Aquino was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match. Aquino recorded five saves for DC Power Football Club.

Match Notes

Power FC was without five players due to international call ups. Defender Claire Constant and midfielders Katrina Guillou, Carleigh Frilles, Jennifer Cudjoe and Charlie Estcourt were unavailable for the club.

Power FC moved to 0-3-1 all-time against North Carolina.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin, Madison Wolfbauer, Susanna Fitch, Anna Bagley (Zaneta Wyne 77'), Grace Yango, Katie Duong (Yuuka Kurosaki 77'), Valentina Perrotta (Carrie Helfrich 57'), Emily Colton (Loza Abera 88'), Nicole Douglas (Loretta Talbott 45') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Amber DiOrio and Adelaide Gay.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Carolina Ascent FC Lineup: Samantha Leshnak Murphy, Addisyn Merrick, Jill Aguilera, Sydney Studer Jenna Butler, Taylor Porter, Kathrynn González (Ashlynn Serepca 90 + 3'), Sarah Troccoli, Mia Corbin, Audrey Harding and Riley Mattingly.

Unused Substitutes: Meagan McClelland, Josie Studer, Jaydah Bedoya, Emily Moxley, Renée Guion and B Hylton.

Head Coach: Philip Poole

DC Power FC Post-match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On overall thoughts on the match...

"I thought they came out there and they did their best," Nana said. "They stuck to the tactics, played 90 minutes and gave it their all. Our talk heading into this game was to just play free. Yeah, the pressure is on, but they did a great job of leaving that in locker room and getting on the field and just playing soccer. I was happy with their performance."

On the final missing piece to get to the final third and finish...

"A bit of chemistry and a bit of timing," Nana said. "A bit of what I call the feel. It's coming, we just need time to work with one another and build that chemistry."

On Academy Signing Midfielder Valentina Perrotta's performance in her first professional start...

"She's fearless," Nana said. "She doesn't care if it's a 27-year- old vet, she's going to go at them, do her best and work. She doesn't care if it's the nine. She's a striker and she can play out wide and play wing back. She's just fearless and with the youth they come on and have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I was happy with her ability to adjust against Carolina's left side, their strongest side. She had to go up against some of the best players in the league and she held her own."

On the message to the team to boost confidence ahead of Saturday's road match against Fort Lauderdale United FC...

"We just keep going," Nana said. "I asked for a 90-minute performance, we came out there and gave a 90-minute performance. The chip's going to fall our way that's part of the game but we keep believing and we keep going."

Midfielder Valentina Perrotta

On how it felt making her first professional start for Power FC against Carolina Ascent FC...

"It felt amazing," Perrotta said. "I'm so thankful for this opportunity and this is just the start."

On how her match preparation differed for her first start with the club...

"I mentally prepared the night before by eating the right food and getting to bed an hour earlier than usual," Perrotta said. "I rewatched my highlights from previous matches and Carolina's film to help prepare for my performance ahead of the game."

On the message from veteran players ahead of the match...

"Sue helped me a lot and Wolfy," Perrotta said. "They gave me pointers on the field and told me to have fun and to play free."

NEXT MATCH

DC Power Football Club returns to Audi Field on Friday, April 18 to host Tamba Bay Sun FC. Tickets are available for purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.