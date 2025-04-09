Sporting JAX Names Renowned USMNT Performance Coach Steve Fell as Head of Performance

April 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, has appointed respected performance coach Steve Fell as the club's new Head of Performance.

Fell, who resides in St. Augustine, will oversee all aspects of athletic performance for the club's USL Super League, USL Championship League, USL Pro Academy, USL League Two and USL W-League teams. He will also assist the Sporting JAX Soccer Academy in providing tailored programs and guidance for over 10,000 soccer players within the club's ecosystem.

In this critical role, Fell will design and implement cutting-edge performance strategies, injury prevention, and return-to-play protocols to ensure every player - from youth to pro - is physically prepared to perform at the highest level.

Since 2022, Fell has served as a Performance Coach for the Senior U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), supporting elite athletes for top international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022 and U.S. 2026), CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup and CONMEBOL Copa America. Fell's experience spans over 200 professional matches in MLS and the USMT, bringing unmatched experience and insight to exceptional player development.

"Finding professionals who raise the bar is essential - and Steve does exactly that," said Mark Warburton, Sporting Director and Head of Soccer for Sporting JAX. "We do not settle for average at our club, and Steve's attention to detail, proven expertise and passion for player care will make an immediate and lasting impact on our athletes at every level."Fell brings a wealth of experience to Sporting JAX, including top performance roles with:

U.S. Soccer Federation (2019-Present) - Performance Coach for U-17, U-19, and Senior USMNT

Phoenix Rising FC (2019-2020) - Director of Sports Performance (2019 USL Regular Season Champion)

Houston Dynamo (2016-2019) - Assistant Performance and Return-to-Play Coach (2018 US Open Cup Champion and 2017 MLS Conference Finalist)

"I'm honored to join Sporting JAX at such an exciting time for the club and the game in Northeast Florida," said Fells. "This organization is building something special and I'm committed to helping our players reach their full potential by preparing them to compete at their very best, every day."

As a board-certified sports physical therapist and nationally recognized performance expert, Fell's arrival continues the wave of high-impact hires for Sporting JAX, following last week's announcement of Stacey Balaam as the first head coach for the club's USL Super League team. The squad is set to kick off this August at UNF's Hodges Stadium.

Season tickets for the USL Super League inaugural season are on sale now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK. For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across its social media channels.

