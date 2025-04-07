Power FC Looks to Bounce Back against Carolina Ascent FC at Audi Field

April 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington D.C. - DC Power Football Club (3-10-6) is seeking their first win of the Spring Season against Carolina Ascent FC (9-5-7) on Tuesday, April 8 at Audi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tuesday night's match celebrates Women's Empowerment Night, and a limited-edition Playa Society "Girls Who play Sports" T-shirt is available with ticket purchase. Tickets are available for purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Following Power FC's 1-0 loss to Dallas Trinity FC on the road Wednesday, April 2, the district is eager to etch their name into the win column and collect three points at home.

"I'm very confident in our team, our tactics and the things that we're able to do," Interim Head Coach Phil Nana said. "Against Dallas, I thought we had moments of brilliant play. Playing out of the back and being able to maneuver the ball to create the spaces that we want, and we feel we can do that against North Carolina and any opponent in this league."

Five key players will be unavailable for DC Power Football Club on Tuesday night while playing for their respective national teams. Defender Claire Constant and midfielders Katrina Guillou, Carleigh Frilles, Jennifer Cudjoe and Charlie Estcourt will be missing from Tuesday's lineup due to international duty.

In the absence of key starters and veteran presence on the field, it allows Power FC's academy players to step up and try their hand at the professional level. Nana was pleased with his academy players performances against Dallas and expects them to turn it up a notch against Carolina at home.

"I was very impressed with our academy players," Nana said. "I though they came on and played extremely well. You can look forward to seeing a lot more of them especially in this game that's coming up."

Forward Gianna Gourley leads scoring for the district with three goals through the first five fixtures of the Spring season. Forward Loza Abera and midfielders Anna Bagley, Katie Duong and Yuuka Kurosaki follow with a goal apiece.

Power FC plans to leverage its goal scorers and attacking strategies to overcome an explosive scoring Carolina team.

"It's just a matter of our cohesion, our timing and taking care of other aspects of our game."

Scouting Carolina Ascent FC

Just six weeks ago, Power FC opened its Spring season with a 3-3 draw against Carolina Ascent FC. Power FC's offensive prowess fueled a head-to-head performance against a gritty Carolina team.

Led by head coach Philip Poole, Carolina Ascent FC sits atop the USL Super League standings with 34 points. Forward Mia Corbin pilots the club with nine goals, including a 58th-minute equalizer against Power FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Ahead of DC Power Football Club's final meeting against Carolina Ascent FC during the league's inaugural season, Power FC looks to channel that scoring proficiency and dial in for a full 90 minutes of play in front of fans at Audi Field.

"Carolina's always a tough team," Nana said. "Good players, good coaching staff and they're well put together with strong chemistry. Rather than being reactive as we were against Dallas, we go out against North Carolina and we're more proactive. Giving the players more confidence, bravery and making sure we're leaving it all out there."

Where to Watch

DC Power Football Club's Tuesday night match will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 7, 2025

Power FC Looks to Bounce Back against Carolina Ascent FC at Audi Field - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.