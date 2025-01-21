Alexa Goldberg Joins Brooklyn FC in First Mid-Season Signing

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced it signed goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg during the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Alexa will be an asset for Brooklyn FC as we approach the Spring season," said Brooklyn FC Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "Having a strong goalkeeping unit has been vital to our achievements thus far, and strengthening it is key to maintaining our success. We're looking forward to having Alexa join our stellar group in Brooklyn as we return to the pitch"

Goldberg attended the University of Florida, where she was a key member of the Gator's women's team from 2020 to 2024. During the 2021 season, she averaged 4.80 saves per match and led the Southeastern Conference (SEC) goalkeepers in all matches. In her last collegiate season, she started every match and totaled 1191 minutes on the pitch.

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to join Brooklyn FC," said Goldberg. "I am eager to become part of a community that prioritizes personal growth and player development in the greatest city in the world. I cannot wait to contribute to the team's success and work toward bringing home a championship."

Goldberg will join the USL Super League first-place Brooklyn FC women's team as it resumes play on Saturday, February 22, at Tampa Bay Sun FC, and returns home on Saturday, March 15. The complete spring schedule is available here, and all matches are available live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

