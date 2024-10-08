Sun Fall to Lynx 88-77 in Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals

October 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minneapolis, MN - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (28-12, 2-3) fell to the Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 3-2) in a winner-take-all game five on the road in Minneapolis, 88-77. With the loss, the Sun's 2024 postseason run ends in the WNBA Semifinals for the second straight season.

DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with a postseason career-high 17 points, all coming in the second half of action. She also recorded a double-double with a postseason career-high 12 rebounds and added one assist, three steals and one block in the game.

Brionna Jones notched her third career postseason double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the effort. She grabbed six offensive rebounds on the night, one offensive rebound shy of her postseason career-high. DeWanna Bonner tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and one steal, while Ty Harris rounded out the Sun's double-figure scorers with 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in the game.

The Sun led 9-4 early in the first quarter, but the Lynx went on a 27-9 run to take a 13-point lead, 31-18, into the second. After that run, Connecticut never got closer than nine points the rest of the contest (31-22 with 9:02 to play in the second). Minnesota outscored Connecticut, 22-16, in the second quarter to take a 19-point advantage into the locker room at the break, 53-34.

The Sun began the second half on a 7-0 run to trim the Lynx's lead to 12, 53-41, with 7:22 to play in the third. Minnesota finished the quarter on a 12-7 run to push their advantage back up to 17, 65-48, heading into the fourth. Connecticut outscored Minnesota, 29-23, in the final ten minutes of play.

The Sun shot 38.5% (25-65) from the field, while the Lynx went 49.3% (34/69) on the night. It marked the ninth time this season Connecticut shot less than 40% from the floor. The Sun finish the year 3-6 when doing so.

Napheesa Collier led the way for Minnesota with a double-double, tallying 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks. Courtney Williams added 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Notes :

The Lynx's 53 points were the most the Sun have allowed in a first half this season. Their 19-point half-time deficit was also their largest of the season.

The Sun committed 19 turnovers in the game resulting in 22 points for the Lynx. Connecticut was only able to score eight points off 13 Minnesota miscues.

Connecticut dished out just 11 assists in the game, 11 assists under their 2024 postseason average. The last time the Sun had 11 assists or fewer came on June 17, 2021 (regular season).

The last postseason game the Sun recorded 11 assists or fewer came on October 11, 2012.

The Sun outscored the Lynx in second chance points (12-11) and from the bench, but the Lynx held the advantage in the paint (40-26). Both teams scored eight fast break points.

Team

Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 77 18 16 14 29 Carrington- 17 Carrington- 12 Thomas- 6

MIN 88 31 22 12 23 Collier- 27 Collier- 11 Williams- 7

