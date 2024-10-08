Storm off the Court: Joyner Holmes on Her Offseason Goals in Athens

October 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Joyner Holmes is at home with the Storm.

After getting drafted to Seattle in 2020, Holmes played in New York and Las Vegas, before heading to Connecticut for the 2022 season, her first foray into playoff basketball. She reunited with Seattle in 2023 for a year where she averaged 10 minutes off the bench. In June 2024, she signed an end-of-season contract and made her way back to Seattle.

Re-signing Holmes was always the plan, and she made her presence known for the rest of the 2024 season in Seattle.

Holmes played a key role this season, coming off the bench to provide solid defense and spacing at the forward position. In her fifth season in the league, she averaged 8.5 minutes per game while shooting 42.3% - an increase from her career 36.3%.

Now, she's headed overseas to play in Athens, Greece, for the Athinaikos team in the Greek Women's Basketball League (A1 National), the top level of women's basketball in the country. The Athinaikos women's basketball team is ready to rebuild, adding some fresh names this year, starting with two American forwards, Holmes and Jessica Shepard.

Holmes is ready to take on a larger role for her team in Greece. "Whatever they need from me that day ... I'm going to be a key piece," Holmes said. "There's a lot on our plate in that sense."

She'll spend the WNBA off season in Greece helping Athinaikos make a championship run, while focusing on developing her own game.

"I'll be working on consistently making a three at a high clip, I'm excited to be making plays and helping my teammates."

Another perk of Euroball? The schedule.

With only one game a week, Holmes will have more time to focus on her life outside of basketball.

First on the list? Going meat-less. Well, at least red meat-less. "There's too much good fish over there so I'm going to say I'll be pescatarian."

One note of improvement she's hoping to see is in her daily routine. She cites prayer and regimen as a key aspect of aiding her formulation of her ten-year plan.

"I want to focus on my life after I'm done playing basketball, and how I can implement those things into what I'm doing now."

She has some fun things up her sleeve, including a potential podcast while she's overseas and posting more on her social platforms in hopes to grow her personal brand.

"My TikTok about to start going up for sure, so be on the lookout."

