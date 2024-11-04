Sun Earn First Home Victory in 3-1 Win over Lexington

November 4, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC defeated Lexington SC 3-1 Saturday night to secure its first home win of the season.

The match was the Sun's first game back at Riverfront Stadium since September 14th, and the team put together a fitting performance to celebrate the long-awaited return.

The first half saw a lot of aggression from both sides, with Tampa Bay and Lexington both searching for the opening goal.

It was the second half, however, where both teams were able to break through and find the back of the net. Vivianne Bessette played a long ball to Cecilie Floe Nielsen in the 52nd minute, who was able to slot one in off of her own rebound to put the Sun up 1-0.

Tampa Bay appeared poised to focus their efforts on defense the rest of the way and walk out with a 1-0 victory, but Lexington had other plans in mind.

After being awarded a corner in the 67th minute, the ball ended up at the foot of Sydney Shepherd, who managed to beat Kozal on a cross-net shot to earn her fourth goal of the season and even the game at one apiece.

The game remained level into the 80th minute, with it appearing increasingly likely that Tampa Bay Sun FC would have to wait even longer for its first home victory of the season.

It was Cecilie Floe Nielsen, however, who once again played the part of hero for the Sun in the 84th minute. Natalia Staude played a brilliant ball toward the middle of the box for Floe Nielsen who put a shot on the top right corner of the net, giving the Lexington keeper no chance to make the save.

Natasha Flint clinched the victory for Tampa Bay in the 92nd minute with a world-class strike from outside of the box to put the Sun up 3-1.

The Sun climbed back into fourth place in the league standings with the victory. Coach Denise Schilte-Brown credited a newfound motivation for the team's strong performance.

"One of the things that we talked about before the game was to play for something bigger than ourselves, " shared Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "For the future of professional women's soccer in Tampa Bay, and the importance of success. The women took that charge seriously."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 4, 2024

Sun Earn First Home Victory in 3-1 Win over Lexington - Tampa Bay Sun FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.