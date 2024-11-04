Brooklyn Go Undefeated in Three Matches

November 4, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn stepped out on the pitch in good form and was well motivated to secure a victory in the final home match of the fall schedule.

Similar names from the previous match in the Starting XI besides the inclusion of Grabias at striker who replaced an injured Scheriff. Yaple was awarded another start on the left wing by Head Coach Jess Silva, a testament to her recent stellar performances.

Brooklyn started on the front foot early. In the 14th minute, Kroeger as she does so well forced a turnover in the middle of the field that allowed the ball to fall into the path of Luana Grabias, who took a few touches then curled a beautiful shot around the center back and just inside the post.

Grabias started off as an impact sub but as the season went on she has been rewarded more minutes and a few starts. Although she has been impactful in her previous performances this is just her first goal of the season. Now that she has coupled a goal with her ability to dismantle the defense with her dribbling, the fans are calling for her to start the next match as well.

In the 33rd minute Grabias nearly doubled her lead when Pickard found George down the line with enough time and space to whip in an inch perfect cross. Grabias arrived at the perfect time to get off a one time shot but she failed to steer her shot on target.

Brooklyn did well to stifle the Spokane attackers. They were not able to create many threatening attacking chances. Yet Brooklyn continued to pour on the pressure in the 2nd half in search of the elusive insurance goal.

When Grabias received a through ball down the left channel she drove at the defender with speed before quickly shuffling the ball to her left foot to unleash a rocket that hit the post.

Although the 2nd goal never arrived. Brooklyn walked away with a well deserved three points in their final home match of the fall season and they are now undefeated in their last three matches.

Post-Match Quotes

Jessica Silva, head coach, said, "Our team is tremendously, much better than that first game, and we've grown a lot in this last month. And today was all about getting past this month of craziness in multiple games and finishing on a positive note, which we did."

On defensive performance, Silva stated, "They've been great. They watch the video, they're serious about it. They've been really good at decision-making. And I just have a great group of girls, and our back line has been pretty consistent. So it's obviously easier to play with players you know, with, you know of, and you know their habits."

Team Captain Kelsey Hill, center back, added, "I think our team does great with adversity, and going on the road is hard, so I think that's just another thing that we get to experience and handle again."

Luana Grabias, striker, shared her excitement: "I think I've been trying every game to score a goal, so I'm really happy that I got the first one. And I was just scared, not gonna lie, because one of my teammates had called for the ball behind me and was yelling that she had it. And I was like, oh, I'm taking it. So I'm really happy that I scored because she was going to yell at me really hard."

Next Match

Brooklyn will look to continue this hot streak into the next match as they go away to DC Power Wednesday Nov. 13th at 7:30pm EST at Audi Field.

