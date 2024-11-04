Dallas Trinity FC Tops Fort Lauderdale United FC, 1-0

November 4, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS, TX (November 2, 2024) - Dallas Trinity FC (3-1-4, 13 points) defeated Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-4-1, 10 points) 1-0 on Saturday at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 3,130.

A FIRST FOR SEALEY

Academy player Sealey Strawn scored the first professional goal of her career in the 87th minute of the match, which proved to be the game-winner for Dallas. Strawn, just seventeen years old, currently plays for Solar Soccer Club (ECNL).

SECOND CLEAN SHEET

Goalkeeper Madison White recorded the team's second clean sheet of the season. White was also in goal for the first clean sheet in club history, in a 0-0 draw at DC Power FC on October 16.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 3-1-4 (13 points) on the season and sits in third place in the USL Super League standings.

- 15 players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

- DTFC remains undefeated at home (2-0-2) this season.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will head to the Bluegrass State. They face off against Lexington SC (2-5-2, 8 points) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. CT from Lexington Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On Sealey Strawn's goal and tonight's win...

"I think when young players get the opportunity to be involved in international play and then come back into training, there's always a bit of excitement and confidence. Young players play without fear and every time we've given Sealey an opportunity, she's played without fear. I'm just so happy for her this evening. This win puts us in a good place and I'm delighted to still be undefeated at home and for Madi getting the clean sheet. We just want to build on the progress we're making right now. "

Forward Allie Thornton

On picking up the three points...

"I still think this is the beginning as we are just starting to click and starting to gel. Not to say that there won't be bumps in the road, but I think the trajectory is up and there are good things to come."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On scoring her first career professional goal...

"As soon as it hit the back of the net, I was jumping over the keeper and as I landed, that's when it hit me. I let out the biggest yell. I was so happy having the game winning goal. I'm not only happy for myself but for my team and the excitement is through the roof."

Goalkeeper Madison White

On the importance of tonight's match...

"I think we've had a lot of ties, a lot more than we wanted. We probably should've come out with wins in a lot of those. It feels good. We needed to get three points, especially with how close the standings are. It feels good to get three points and finally know that everything is starting to click as we move up the standings."

