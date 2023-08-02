Sullivan Sensational as Grizzlies Beat Slammers

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies received a seven-inning shutout performance on the mound from Collin Sullivan (8-3), and added on offense in the middle and late innings to top the Joliet Slammers 7-2 at Duly Health and Care Field, evening up the mid-week series at one game apiece.

With Sullivan tossing a no-hitter for the first five innings, Gateway scored first in the top of the third, taking advantage of a pair of Slammers errors to score two runs off Ricky Castro (3-4) on a double-steal and the second of the two errors, which allowed Jairus Richards to come in with the game's first run, followed by a Peter Zimmermann RBI single to double the lead to 2-0.

The Grizzlies would then add runs to their lead in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, going up 3-0 on a sacrifice fly by Clint Freeman in the fifth, then 4-0 and 5-0 the next two innings on solo home runs off the bats of D.J. Stewart and Richards, and finally 7-0 in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Richards and Cole Brannen.

Joliet would score single runs in the eighth and the ninth innings to break up the shutout, but it was not enough. Sullivan earned his eighth win of the season by allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out eight, giving Gateway first place back by themselves in the West Division standings with the Washington Wild Things' win over the Schaumburg Boomers.

Gateway will look to win the series in the rubber game on Thursday, August 3, at 6:35 p.m. CT, sending Joey Gonzalez to the mound against the Slammers' Cam Aufderheide in a matchup of experienced right-handers at Duly Health and Care Field.

