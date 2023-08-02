Otters Fall in Extras to Y'alls

Evansville, Ind. - The Florence Y'alls scored three runs in the tenth inning to defeat the Evansville Otters 5-2 Wednesday night at Bosse Field.

Evansville was a strike away from moving to the bottom of the tenth inning before the Y'alls mounted a two-out rally.

A hit-batter kept the inning alive before a single scored the game winning-run. A double followed to score two more runs.

Josh Broughton hit a leadoff base hit in the ninth inning and eventually advanced to third but the Otters could not score the walk-off run.

Three Evansville pitchers combined to pitch 4.1 scoreless innings. Tyler Vail allowed just two hits over 2.1 innings of work with two strikeouts.

Hunter Kloke pitched 1.2 innings allowing just one hit and Kevin Davis worked a scoreless ninth inning.

The Otters took the lead in the first inning. Noah Myers hit a triple to the right field warning track and an Ethan Skender single drove him in for a 1-0 Evansville lead.

Florence used a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to even the game at one apiece.

Evansville answered in the bottom half of the inning. Bryan Rosario led off with a walk and stole second base. Myers hit a single to score Rosario.

The Y'alls quickly tied the game in the fourth. Two batters walked and a two-out hit drove in the tying run.

The Otters used five pitchers in Wednesday's ballgame. They stranded a total 17 Y'alls runners.

Myers led the offense with three hits to move his on-base streak to 21 games.

Evansville and Florence play for the series on Thursday evening with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. A Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with discounted drafts and domestic cans is part of a Blue Beach Bash with the Otters alongside Habitat for Humanity and Eyewitness News.

