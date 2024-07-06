Sullivan Becomes Youngest Goal Scorer in MLS Next Pro History; Union II Remain First Place in Eastern Conference
July 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to Mark A. Ouellette Stadium to face New England Revolution II, winning 2-1. Union II took the lead after an own goal by Damario McIntosh in the 12th minute. In the 18th minute, midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest goal scorer in MLS NEXT Pro history (14 years, 9 months, 8 days) off an assist from CJ Olney who now leads the league in assists with nine. New England cut the lead in half four minutes into the second half with a goal by Patrick Leal. With the win, Union II remain at the top of the Eastern Conference with 35 points and have now won all three meetings against New England Revolution II this season.
Philadelphia Union II will return to Subaru Park to face Chattanooga FC on Thursday, July 11 (6:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
New England Revolution II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)
Mark A. Ouellette Stadium (Hookset, NH)
Saturday, July 6, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Melinda Homa
AR1: Colin Ashley
AR2: Jennifer Dumaine
4TH: Kyle Averill
Weather: 82 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Damario McIntosh (OG) 12'
PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Olney Jr.) 18'
NE - Patrick Leal (unassisted) 49'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 29'
NE - Olger Escobar (caution) 37'
NE - Alex Monis (caution) 69'
NE - Alexandru Parvu (caution) 90'+4
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan, Francis Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Jamir Berdecio (Gavin Wetzel 90'), Sanders Ngabo (Randy Meneses 61'), Christopher Olney, David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan (Nicholas Pariano 61'), Leandro Soria (Kyle Tucker 83'), Edward Davis (Carlos Rojas 90').
Substitutes not used: Alex Perez, Kellen LeBlanc, Jamir Johnson.
New England Revolution II: JD Gunn, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Tiago, Giovanni Calderon, Damario McIntosh (Alexandru Parvu 72'), Patrick Leal, Olger Escobar (Joshua Bolma 72'), Eric Klein, Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian (Andrej Bjelajac 87'), Alex Monis.
Substitutes not used: Liam Butts, Max Weinstein, Bradonn Bueno, Colby Quiñónes, Sage Kinner, Robert Nichols.
TEAM NOTES
Midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal, becoming the youngest goal scorer in MLS NEXT Pro history (14 years, 9 months, 8 days).
Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. recorded his ninth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season as he now leads the league in assists.
