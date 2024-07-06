Chattanooga FC Edged 2-1 by Crown Legacy

July 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC faced off against Southeast Division rivals Crown Legacy FC, and were edged 2-1 in front of 3,294 supporters at Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

Crown took the lead right before halftime when Jahlane Forbes finished from close range. CFC equalized in the 71st minute when Mehdi Ouamri converted from the penalty spot after referee Stearne Briem awarded the spot-kick due to a Crown handball. The goal was Ouamri's seventh on the season.

The Charlotte-based side regained its lead in the 77th minute when Aron John finished inside the penalty area. CFC continued to push for another equalizer but ultimately came up short on the night.

"We didn't pay close enough attention to the detail on two plays and we paid for it," said Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood after the match. "I thought we were in control and we were measured. We were fairly good with the ball. We need to be a little more clinical in the attacking areas.

"We didn't give up a lot of chances, but the ones we did were pretty easy chances and that's concerning. But I think the positive is that the substitutues were good. Some players had some of their better games. We were better with the ball, more compact, more dangerous. We're trending in the right direction, but trending and getting the right result is a different story."

The result sees CFC fall to fourth place in the Eastern Conference table on 28 points.

Chattanooga FC has a quick turnaround as it travels to Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II for a match on Thursday, July 11th at 6:00 p.m. at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania before visiting fellow Independent side Carolina Core on July 17th in High Point, North Carolina.

CFC returns to Finley Stadium in Matchweek 19 with a Southeast Division match against Orlando City B on Saturday July 27th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Box Score:  

Chattanooga FC (6W-4L-6D, 4SOW, 28 pts. - 3rd in East)  - Crown Legacy FC (7W-5L-3D, 2SOW, 26 pts. - 6th in East)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 3,294

Final score:

CFC: 1

CLFC: 2

Scoring summary:

45'+3: Forbes - CLFC

71': Ouamri (pen) - CFC

77': John - CLFC

Stats (CFC/CLFC):

Possession: 49% / 51%

xG: 0.72 + penalty / 1.42

Shots: 13 / 10

Shots on goal: 6 / 3

Blocked shots: 2 / 6

Total passes: 408 / 370

Passing accuracy percentage: 84.2 / 86.3

Corners: 5 / 1

Total crosses: 8 / 6

Offsides: 0 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 1 / 5

Clearances: 1 / 6

Fouls: 17 / 13

Discipline:

66' - Caution: CFC - Arthur

69' - Caution: CLFC - Scardina

69' - Caution: CLFC - Bravo

78' - Caution: CFC - Gray

78' - Caution: CFC - Sar-Sar

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Jean Antoine; Jesse Williams, Farid Sar-Sar, Duvan Viafara, Milo Garvanian (Luis Garcia Sosa 90'); Jude Arthur (Joseph Perez 82'), Andres Jimenez Aranzazu (Callum Watson 67'), Alex McGrath (C); Taylor Gray, Jalen James (Minjae Kwak 67'), Mehdi Ouamri

Substitutes: Jonathan Burke, Michael Barrueta, Logan Brown, Robert Screen, Ethan Koren

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

CLFC starters: George Marks; Nicholas Scardina, Jack Neeley, Willian Sangoquiza Paredes, Julian Bravo; Philip Mayaka, Cam Duke (Erik Pena Boardman 83'), Aron John; Brian Romero (Nimfasha Berchimas 57'), Dylan Sing (Jonathan Nyandjo 82'), Jahlane Forbes (Brandon Cambridge 65')

Substitutes: Nicholas Holliday, Jean Aniel Assi, Josue Rodrigues, James Nyandjo, Chandler Young

Head Coach: Kevin Sawchak (Interim)

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.