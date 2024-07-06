Revolution II Sign Defender Giovanni Calderon

July 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II have signed defender Giovanni Calderon to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. Calderon is eligible to play in Revolution II's match against Philadelphia Union II tonight.

Calderon, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, joins Revolution II after previous stints with Hartford Athletic, AC Connecticut, and, most recently, Ventura County Fusion, where he logged 20 appearances during the 2022 USL League Two season. At Ventura County Fusion, Calderon captained the team to the 2022 USL League Two championship.

On the collegiate level, Calderon spent one season with the Navy Midshipmen, collecting three appearances in 2021. The 22-year-old defender then joined the Cal State Fullerton Titans for two seasons in 2022 and 2023, where he started 36 of his 37 appearances and netted one goal with three assists. In 2023, Calderon was the first player in Cal State Fullerton history to be named Big West Defensive Player of the Year in addition to earning First Team All-Big West honors.

Calderon represents the Puerto Rico Men's National Team on the international level and has registered 10 senior appearances with one assist for Los Boricuas, where he's teammates with Revolution II defender Colby Quiñones. Most recently, Calderon posted full 90-minute performances for Puerto Rico in a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against El Salvador and Anguilla last month. Calderon has also represented Puerto Rico at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

New England continues the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season tonight, hosting Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia Union II for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium at Southern New Hampshire University. Saturday's match streams live on MLSNEXTPro.com with A.J. Ricketts calling the action.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signed defender Giovanni Calderon to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on July 3, 2024.

GIOVANNI CALDERON

Pronunciation: gee-OH-vah-KNEE cal-DAY-ron

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 183

Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut

Date of Birth: 02/08/2002 (22)

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on July 3, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.