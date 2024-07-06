Colorado Rapids 2 Pick up Three Points Over Three Consecutive Road Matches

July 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (3-10-3, 13 pts.) fell to The Town FC (5-5-5, 21 pts.) in a 2-0 result on Friday night at Saint Mary's Stadium. Colorado ended its three-game road stretch with a loss but managed to pick up three points over the course of their time away from home.

Despite a strong effort in the attacking third, which included shots from five different players, the Rapids were held scoreless across the 90 minutes. The first half of the match saw both sides lock in their defensive efforts, leading to a 0-0 scoreline at the half.

The Town FC's Julian Donnery was first to get on the board with a goal in the 65th minute. The Town's first attempt at goal was initially saved by goalkeeper Ethan Bandré but the rebound was picked up by Donnery for the finish. Midfielder Cruz Medina finished the night for the home side with the team's second goal in the 82nd minute.

First Team forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes made his return from injury, playing in his third regular-season match for Rapids 2. The last match Stewart-Baynes appeared in was the Rapids' May 5 win over NYCFC.

Rapids 2 will return home next week to face off against North Texas SC at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on Sunday, July 14. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT.

Notable:

F Kimani Stewart-Baynes made his return from injury during tonight's game, having not played since the First Team's May 5 match against NYCFC.

M Daouda Amadou recorded his 48th appearance during tonight's game, surpassing Yosuke Hanya for the second-most appearances by a Rapids 2 player.

D Steve Flores made his 43rd appearance in tonight's match, surpassing Blake Malone for the fourth-most appearances by a Rapids 2 player.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match:

"A difficult result, obviously. I think we had some bright moments but in the end, we didn't do enough to get the result. Credit to The Town for their work and their performance. For us, we go back and get back to work and get ready for the next game."

On the what the difference makers in tonight's game were:

"You talk about five different shot takers, we simply have more work to create more shooting opportunities. I think early on we recognized that though it was extremely hot out and difficult conditions, that was there for both teams and we ended up sitting off a little bit more than we needed to. We actually spent less energy when we sought out the opportunities to press, so that was the encouragement, to try to increase that, to be more aggressive. In the second half, I felt we did that. We created a couple of decent chances. Obviously, we created a chance for a penalty kick. When we made mistakes, whether it was in transition or at the other end of the field, those mistakes tend to take their toll and those things perhaps affected the energy that we had to give as the game wore on. Without trying to identify each scenario in terms of what we can do attacking wise, our ability to embrace that any of our best moments to create come from our strongest moments in defense. I think we continue to get better at that and showcase that."

On the mental aspect of recovery:

"Yeah, it is a good question. It is every week. I think I started off the answers by saying we have to get back to work and that is our reality and that is what I believe strongly in. The congested schedule or maybe at times the odd schedule, Sunday to Friday or back-to-back travel, those come with the territory. Every club has to deal with that. It's the losing that takes the toll. It's the losing that zaps the energy. These guys have done really an incredible job, even after some difficult results, of remaining diligent and getting back to work. It is those things that allow me to be really forever grateful for the group and the guys who are prepared to do that. We have to continue to embrace the challenges that are ahead of us. Yes, we have to be mindful of the physical load and the amount of work that these guys are putting forth on a weekly basis, but the work will continue because it must. We will set our sights on training at the first of the week and try to do better and right the ship in terms of results because that's what we do."

