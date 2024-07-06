Inter Miami CF II Draws Against Chicago Fire II at SeekGeek Stadium

July 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II earned a 2-2 this Saturday in the team's away fixture against Chicago Fire II at SeekGeek Stadium. The draw featured Santiago Morales' fourth goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and second-half substitute Yuval Cohan's second professional goal. The hosts earned the extra point in penalties after the draw in regulation.

The Herons' starting XI featured Owen Finnerty in goal; Captain Tye Barton, Nykolas Sessock, Gio Ferraina, and Alejo Ristano made up the back four; Morales, Pep Casas, and Ricardo Montenegro, in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael, Dairon Reyes and Alejandro Flores led the team's attack.

The hosts struck early in the match, with Chicago's Harold Osorio finding the back of the net in the 13th minute giving the hosts the 1-0 lead. Nevertheless, the Herons played a physical first half in midfield, taking charge in the press resulting in opening chances.

It was Miami who found the back of the net next in the 20th minute with Morales equalizing with a smooth kick from the spot to tie the scoreline 1-1. The goal was the fourth for Morales this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, who's now tied as the team's leading scorer.

The scoreline then remained 1-1 until the end of the half.

A tight second half saw both sides attempt to establish control of the contest, with the hosts reclaiming their lead in the 50th minute.

Miami continued the half strong, with multiple goal scoring opportunities from Morales, creating danger in the opponent's box. Inter Miami II then struck back, taking advantage of momentum, with second-half substitute Cohan securing his second goal this 2024 campaign in the 78th minute to secure the 2-2 equalizer.

The scoreline then held until the final whistle with the visitors earning a 2-2 draw in regulation; Chicago were then able to secure a point in the penalty shootout (6-5.)

The Herons will now gear up to hit the road this upcoming Saturday, July 14 to face rivals Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park at 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.