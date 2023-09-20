Sugar Land Tops El Paso

September 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas and Sugar Land Space Cowboys combined for 17 walks, and despite bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning, the Chihuahuas fell for the second straight night, 7-5, at Constellation Field Wednesday evening. Sugar Land has won the first two games of the final six-game series of the 2023 season. The Chihuahuas have lost three-straight games.

Sugar Land Manager Mickey Storey and catcher Andrew Knapp were ejected in the top of the seventh inning for arguing a wild pitch, culminating after an earlier safe call they argued in the fifth.

Chihuahuas catcher Michael Cantu finished 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the fifth inning and a walk. Cantu's double was El Paso's only extra base hit of the game. Carlos Luis had a single for the second straight game, his first two at the Triple-A level in his career. Three El Paso relievers threw scoreless outings after left-hander Jay Groome, in his 30th and final start of the season, walked a career-high eight in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Chihuahuas stole two bases, upping their season total to 205, one behind the Tacoma Rainiers for first in the Pacific Coast League.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (09/20/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (25-46, 58-88), El Paso (29-42, 61-85)

Next Game: Thursday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Jose Espada (0-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. Sugar Land RHP Misael Tamarez (1-10, 5.31 ERA). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.