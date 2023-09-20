Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (6:05 PT)

Tacoma is 2.0 GB of Round Rock for the PCL's lone second half playoff spot, with five to play.

Tacoma Rainiers (76-69, 39-31) vs. Round Rock Express (85-59, 41-29)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. RHP Robert Dugger

FOUR SCORE, AND 63 YEARS AGO: Tacoma's Triple-A franchise (est. 1960) has four 20-home run hitters in a single season for the first time. Jake Scheiner (30 HR), Brian O'Keefe (22 HR), Zach DeLoach (22 HR) and Taylor Trammell (21 HR) have achieved the franchise-first.

BLISS-FUL MILESTONE: Rainiers middle INF Ryan Bliss has hit nine home runs and has stolen 19 bases over 42 games with the Rainiers, and has hit 22 homers and swiped 54 bags this season between Double-A Amarillo (12/30), Reno (1/5) and Tacoma. Bliss is only the fifth player since 1995 to record a 20 HR/50 SB season in MiLB (all levels), four of which have come since last season (three this year): Jonatan Clase ('23, Mariners, 20/79), Blake Dunn ('23, Reds, 23/54), Anthony Volpe ('22, Yankees, 21/50) and Andruw Jones ('95, Braves, 25/56). Bliss was the lone minor league prospect in Seattle's July 31 trade deadline deal with Arizona for RHP Paul Sewald (OF Dominic Canzone and INF Josh Rojas).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 145 hits through the first 133 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the second-most hits in the PCL (54 XBH, T-6th). DeLoach's 245 total bases rank second in the league (30 doubles are sixth), and he's climbed to seventh in RBI with 86; DeLoach's 22 HR and 86 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, batting .321 (25x78). Hummel has doubled 8x and hit four homers in this span, while playing first base, left field, and catching. His OPS is .981 (.404/.577) over his last 19 starts, with nine walks, 14 runs scored and 14 RBI. Hummel is sporting the sixth-highest OBP in the PCL overall (.407), and is T-9th in steals (26).

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .315 (35x111) over his last 30 games, dating to July 19. He has 14 extra-base hits in this span (eight doubles, six homers), with a .911 OPS (.361/.550) and 23 RBI. Severino has homered in four of his last 13 games played (grand slam 8/25 vs. LV).

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma leads the PCL in stolen bases with 206 (El Paso- 203), and is second to only Omaha (218) at Triple-A. 206 SB is a new franchise record, after the Rainiers led Triple-A last season (by 13) with 205 steals.

#DarrenDay: 2023 is the fifth season in which right-hander Darren McCaughan has pitched for Tacoma. His 84th career start for the Rainiers will be tonight, and he's alone in fifth in franchise history; Steve Luebber is fourth with 86 starts, between 1972 and 1977 for the Tacoma Twins. McCaughan has accumulated 409 strikeouts for the Rainiers, which are third-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). McCaughan is the all-time "Rainiers" strikeout leader, during the modern era/Seattle affiliation (since 1995). Only Ron Herbel (443 K) and Luebber (431 K) from the 1960s and 70s have fanned more batters than McCaughan in franchise history.

McCaughan, Seattle's 12th round draft selection in 2017 out of Long Beach State University, is third in the PCL this season in innings pitched (133.2), and fourth in strikeouts (125).

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

Scheiner has homered 18x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an OF for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, 43 (131 GP). Six home games remain.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 31* with 813 (5.61 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 782 walks. Zach DeLoach (4th, 82 BB), Jake Scheiner (5th, 81 BB) and Cooper Hummel (6th, 79 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

RILED UP: Over 24.0 IP (23 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .176 average with 10 saves. O'Brien has struck out 40 batters during this span, walking only seven (15 H) for a WHIP of 0.92 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 1.88 ERA). O'Brien's 14 saves - the first 14 of his career - are third-most in the PCL. His 49 games are also third-most in the league.

