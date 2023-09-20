"Bulls in the Ballpark" Returns to Dell Diamond November 10-11

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Rodeo Austin and the Round Rock Express are proud to announce that "Bulls in the Ballpark," presented by Lone Star Ag Credit, will be returning to Dell Diamond for the fourth consecutive year! The venue will transform from a baseball diamond into a rodeo arena for the two-night bull riding event from Friday, November 10 to Saturday, November 11. Tickets start at $20 and are available now via RRExpress.com.

Born out of a unique collaboration in the fall of 2020, Bulls in the Ballpark is a two-night event that features the toughest bull riders facing off against the rowdiest bulls in PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding inside a rodeo arena built on top of the infield at Dell Diamond. Each night will also include the fan favorite Mutton Bustin' - young cowboys and cowgirls testing their skills and trying to hold on for eight seconds!

For the second time in event history, fans will be treated to post-rodeo fireworks shows both nights. On Saturday, November 11, the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a specialty Bulls in the Ballpark-themed jersey.

"We're thrilled to bring Bulls in the Ballpark back to Dell Diamond for the fourth consecutive year," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Rodeo Austin has been a terrific partner since the inaugural event in 2020 and with the new addition of a jersey giveaway, on top of bringing back the fireworks shows, the weekend is primed to be our most exciting yet."

Both nights will showcase 35 top bull riders competing for more than $35,000. Gates are scheduled to open each night at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 7 p.m. Rodeo Austin fans will once again see and hear some familiar faces and voices at Bulls in the Ballpark. Wayne Brooks, award-winning announcer and long-time voice of Rodeo Austin, will be at the mic while Justin Rumford, Rodeo Austin's barrel man, will also be bringing his specialty acts to the performances.

"We are excited to host two nights of Xtreme Bull Riding in an unconventional venue while also supporting our mission of growing the next generation," said Rodeo Austin CEO Glen Alan Phillips. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Round Rock Express to bring this extraordinary event to our community for the fourth year. Bulls in the Ballpark is fun for the whole family, so we invite everyone to come out and experience real Texas grit at the ballpark!"

About Rodeo Austin

Rodeo Austin is a not-for-profit that provides real experiences and gritty fun to raise millions for Texas kids. Since 1938, we've been a mission with a rodeo that has brought heritage and entertainment to our community. Rodeo Austin is a year-round non-profit funded by a month-long real western experience held every March. Rodeo-goers get to do things they can do nowhere else including a ProRodeo, one-of-a-kind concerts, carnival and a livestock show. All while raising millions for Texas kids. Come be part of real Texas grit!

