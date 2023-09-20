Bees Mount Heroic Comeback to Best Sacramento in Extras

The Salt Lake Bees (30-40) scored five runs over the final two innings of regulation and then walked it off on a Chris Okey RBI single in the 10th to take down the Sacramento River Cats (31-39) 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Bees quickly fell into a two-run hole on a Sacramento home run in the second inning. Salt Lake found its footing with a scoreless third before a fourth inning saw a franchise-record seven walks issued by Salt Lake pitchers put the Bees behind 6-0. Livan Soto put the Bees on the board with a leadoff homer in the fourth, but their momentum was put on ice by a 47-minute weather delay that froze the game at 6-1. The Bees offense warmed up in the 8th as Orlando Martinez shot a two-out, two-RBI single to the outfield and Jared Oliva brought in a third Salt Lake run with a bases-loaded walk to set the score at 6-4 heading into the 9th. In the final frame of regulation, Trey Cabbage brought the Bees all the way back with a 441-foot home run following a Jordyn Adams walk to tie the game at 6. Reliever Kolton Ingram threw a hitless, scoreless 10th inning to pave the way for a heroic walk-off RBI single by Okey to claim a 7-6 victory.

Salt Lake pitched by committee with no hurler exceeding two innings on the bump. Jonathan Holder got it started for Salt Lake with two runs allowed in the first two innings. Eric Torres relieved him, throwing a scoreless third before walking a franchise-record five consecutive batters to start the fourth inning en route to four earned runs. The next five pitchers - Nick Jones, Gerardo Reyes, Cam Vieaux, Reyes Moronta and Kolton Ingram were flawless, combining for nine strikeouts and no earned runs through the final seven frames. Reyes narrowly missed out on a rare immaculate inning in the 7th, striking out all three batters on just 10 pitches. Trey Cabbage's clutch ninth-inning homer put him just one home run shy of becoming the sixth 30-30 club member in PCL history. Adams and Okey were bright spots for Salt Lake, Okey going 3-4 with a double and the walk-off hit while Adams went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Salt Lake and Sacramento square off for the second of the season's final six-game series on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

