Alcántara Pilots Aces to Series Opening Win Over Aviators

Las Vegas, NV - Sergio Alcántara roped four hits for the Reno Aces (40-30, 84-61) in a 7-4 series opening win over the Las Vegas Aviators (40-30, 74-70) Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Alcántara highlighted a statement showing from the Aces in a crucial game one win. The switch hitting infielder doubled home two in the fifth and added three sharp singles. The BLC Nine sprinkled runs throughout the evening and never slowed down, smacking nine hits and drawing an additional six walks.

Phillip Evans, after reaching double digit homers last week in downtown Reno, cracked his 11th homer of the season in the sixth. Evans drew a walk and tallied multiple hits, including the garguantuan blast into the pool in right center field.

The back of Reno's bullpen has been a key for the club as it aims for postseason contention. José Ruiz continued his great run with two dominant innings before a tremendous ninth from Justin Martínez. The Aces and Aviators will continue their six-game, regular season closing series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Sergio Alcántara: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI

The Aces will complete their 2023 regular season schedule this week against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Thank you, fans!

