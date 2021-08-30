Stuff the Soda Cap for the COMET Night at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies and The COMET are partnering together to provide rides for Soda Citizens to Segra Park for Fireflies games. The Soda Cap Connector's Route 3 (from Main Street to Segra Park) runs every 25-30 minutes on Fireflies game days and makes stops in both the Main Street District and Five Points en route to Segra Park. The route starts to run one hour before the game and ends one hour after the game. The ride to Segra Park cost just $1.

The Fireflies and The COMET are also partnering to 'Stuff the Soda Cap' with school supplies for the upcoming school year. A Soda Cap bus will be parked outside of Segra Park in the BullStreet District beginning at 3:30pm on Friday, September 3rd. Fans are encouraged to bring a school supply donation with them to the game that night. Any fan who donates school supplies to the drive will receive a Buy One, Get One Free ticket to the Columbia Fireflies game that Friday night against the Charleston RiverDogs. Fans will want to donate and get to the game early though, as the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt to celebrate College Colors Night presented by The COMET.

For more information about Route 3 of the Soda Cap Connector and other routes COMET provides, visit CatchTheComet.org.

The Fireflies are finishing out their 2021 slate of games, but there's still time to purchase tickets. Join us with our final two homestands August 31-September 5 and September 14-19 at Segra Park. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

