Oktober Fest Returns to Segra Park September 24

August 30, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will play host to an Oktober Fest at Segra Park on Friday, September 24 from 6-9 pm.

Oktober Fest will feature dozens of breweries with beers, seltzers and ciders, including, but not limited to the following:

River Rat

Wicked Weed

Golden Road

Schofferhoffen

Allagash

Legal Remedy

Hunter Gatherer

Steel Hands

Columbia Craft

Swamp Cabbage

Bell's

Green Man

Highland

White Claw

Additional breweries and beer selections from each brewery will be posted on our Facebook Event Page as they become available.

Limited concessions will be available, including soft pretzels and bratwursts.

"We could not be more excited to host Oktoberfest again at Segra Park," said Brad Shank. "Last year, attendees said that we needed to host this event annually, so that's exactly what we're doing. With so much outdoor space, Segra Park is the perfect location for this event so that everyone can be outdoors and have plenty of space to spread out and feel comfortable."

The event will be limited to those who are 21 and older and Segra Park's clear bag policy will be in place for the event. More information on Segra Park's clear bag policy can be found online here. No dogs will be allowed inside Segra Park for the event. The event will maintain Segra Park's cashless policies as well.

Tickets for Oktober Fest are on sale now. Advance tickets are $40 and day of event tickets will cost $50 plus tax and fees. Parking is free. Rideshare transportation or COMET transit service is encouraged and Designated Drivers will be able to attend the event for only $10. Tickets are available.

