Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: August 31-September 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies will close out their season series against the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park in their penultimate homestand of the 2021 campaign. Columbia is 12-18 in their first 30 games against the RiverDogs (71-31) this season.

Tuesday, August 31: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, September 1: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Thursday, September 2: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Friday, September 3: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Saturday, September 4: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Sunday, September 5: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

The RiverDogs boast the best record in the Low-A East League and for a good reason. Charleston has a .262 batting average, which is second only to the Carolina Mudcats and holds the league's lowest ERA, a 3.52 mark on the season. A big reason for the RiverDogs success is having three of the Tampa Bay Rays top 15 prospects according to MLB.com. RHP Cole Wilcox, catcher/outfielder Heriberto Hernandez and RHP Seth Johnson have been able to stun the Fireflies and the rest of the Low-A East League for much for the 2021 campaign. It'll be your last chance to see some of these future Major Leaguers this week at Segra Park.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Start off the week right at Segra Park, you can buy tickets starting at $5 and then once you're in the park, hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all just $2. Talk about a bargain!

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 6 pm each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas.

COLLEGE COLORS NIGHT PRESENTED BY THE COMET: Wear your favorite team's colors to Segra Park as we kick-off the 2021 college football campaign! The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Segra Park at 6 pm will receive a free t-shirt presented by The Comet!

2000s NIGHT: Do you miss boy bands and denim trends? Look no further than Saturday's game against the RiverDogs where we'll fill the evening with nostalgic music and trends of the 2000s! Following the game, Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics will light up the sky with a dazzling fireworks show.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After Sunday's game between the Fireflies and the RiverDogs, kids have a chance to run around the bases at Segra Park! There are only two Sunday games left where kids will have a chance to go on the field. Don't miss out on this opportunity and get your tickets now!

