Brewers Promote Frelick: Hedbert Perez Added to Mudcats

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included transfer of outfielder Sal Frelick from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin and the transfer of outfielder Hedbert Perez to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League. The Brewers also announced the release of Carolina outfielder Mike Wilson.

Perez, 18, was hitting .333/.394/.575 with a .969 OPS (40 H, 19 R, 11 2B, 0 3B, 6 HR, 21 RBI) over 32 games in the Arizona Complex League before his receiving his assignment to the Mudcats. He additionally appeared in three games with the Brewers in Major League Spring Training in March and spent the 2020 season at Milwaukee's Alternate Training Site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Perez is currently rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Brewers system by Baseball America.

Frelick, 21, hit .437/.494/.592 with nine multi-hit games, 17 runs scored and a 1.085 OPS (31-for-71, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI) over 16 games with the Mudcats before the promotion. His lone home run was a leadoff blast on August 13 at Down East and came in just his third game with the Mudcats. Frelick also carried an 11-game hit streak during his time with the Mudcats from August 11 through August 25 (.480/.534/.680, 1.214 OPS, 24 H, 15 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 7 BB, 6 SO). The Brewers selected Frelick in the first round (15th overall pick) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players with five on the injured list.

