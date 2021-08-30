Salem Evens Series with Rain-Filled Victory

SALEM, VA - The Red Sox (60-42) defeated the Shorebirds (57-45) on Sunday afternoon as rain called the game early. The Red Sox move to just a half game back in the Low-A East awaiting the finish of the Carolina and Fredericksburg game.

The Red Sox got going early and often offensively on Sunday afternoon. Matthew Lugo started off the scoring on an RBI infield single scoring Niko Kavadas and keeping the bases loaded. Antoni Flores followed up Lugo with a deep sacrifice fly to right field scoring Blaze Jordan.

The Red Sox would tack on three more in the third on RBIs from Nick Decker and Blaze Jordan. Tyler McDonough reached on a throwing error scoring Jordan to make it a 5-0 advantage for Salem.

The bottom of the fourth featured Niko Kavadas breaking out of his offensive shell driving in two runs and on his second double of the season to left field. Delmarva attempted to chip away in the fifth with an RBI single from Collin Burns, but the Sox pulled away again in the bottom half of the frame. With a six-run lead, Alex Erro knocked his 10th double of the season to right field scoring Tyler McDonough making it 8-1.

Niko Kavadas continued to swing a hot bat blasting his second home run of his career, and first of the season with Salem. His two-run blast put up double digits for the Sox for the fourth time this month.

The final score of Sunday afternoon's game was 10-2 in six and two thirds. The Red Sox continue their homestand and will begin a crucial series against the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM.

First pitch: 4:06

Time of game: 2:25

Attendance: 1,410

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

