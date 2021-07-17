Students, Teachers Celebrate Stem Achievements at OKC Dodgers MVP Field Day

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students across the state of Oklahoma celebrated the culmination of the fifth year of the Oklahoma City Dodgers MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education Saturday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The program is free to all participants thanks to partners Devon Energy and Olsson and rewards area elementary students' achievements in science and math while incentivizing students as well as their teachers to participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Top-performing MVP students received tickets to an OKC Dodgers game as well as a commemorative MVP baseball hat.

The fifth year of the program wrapped up on Saturday with MVP Field Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers, as well as their families.

Attendees enjoyed participating in a variety of STEM activities and demonstrations presented by Devon Energy, Olsson, NASA, COSTEMA (Central Oklahoma Regional STEM Alliance), Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum as well as Mad Science of Central Oklahoma.

"MVP Field Day allows us to reward MVP Program students, teachers and their families with a day filled with fun STEM activities and learning opportunities at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "STEM education is so important for our youth and we thank all who participated this school year for their hard work and efforts throughout Oklahoma."

Participation in the MVP Program was initially open only to Oklahoma City Public Schools in 2017. After a successful start, the program expanded in 2018 to include additional metro-area classrooms in the Mid-Del, Putnam City, Edmond and Norman school districts. The OKC Dodgers MVP Program became available statewide in 2019.

The program was offered throughout Oklahoma for the third straight year in 2021 and has experienced increases of more than 1,000 percent in both participating classrooms and total students impacted since the program's inaugural year in 2017. The 2020 and 2021 programs each impacted more than 10,000 students per school year, even in the midst of the unique challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OKC Dodgers MVP Program will resume in September for the 2021-22 school year, which will be the program's sixth year. For additional information about the OKC Dodgers MVP Program, or to register as a participating teacher, visit okcdodgers.com/mvp or email mvp@okcdodgers.com.

The Dodgers opened a 12-game homestand earlier this week with a six-game series against the Reno Aces. Highlights for the Dodgers' remaining July home schedule during the 12-game span include:

- Sunday, July 18 vs. Reno Aces and Sunday, July 25 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters: Kids can run the bases following each Sunday home game throughout the Oklahoma City Dodgers' season.

- Tuesday, July 20 vs. Reno Aces and Tuesday, July 27 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters: Throughout the season, $2 Tuesdays feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

- Friday, July 23 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters: Loop Rawlins will perform his one-man Wild West show, presented by Heartland Flyer. The trick roper, whip cracker and gun spinner will perform a variety of jaw-dropping feats throughout the night. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the 7:05 p.m. game.

- Saturday, July 24 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters: Enjoy the OKC Dodgers' 6:05 p.m. game before taking in a postgame concert by Crowder presented by Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association on Faith and Family Night. Groups of 10 or more will receive a special rate and an OKC Dodgers hat in addition to the postgame concert. Also during the game, the INTEGRIS Home Run For Life series continues, featuring July's honoree.

OKC Dodgers single-game tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Tickets for the OKC Dodgers' 2021 season are digital and will be scanned at a touchless scanner upon entry. Additionally, the new clear bag policy will continue to be enforced at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and face masks are encouraged-. A full list of ballpark health and safety regulations can be found at okcdodgers.com/safety.

For more information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.