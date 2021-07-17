Late Comeback Sends Skeeters to Loss in Albuquerque
July 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico) - The Sugar Land Skeeters suffered a come-from-behind 10-7 loss Saturday night to the Albuquerque Isotopes.
After a leadoff home run from CJ Hinojosa, his fifth of the year and second in as many nights, the Isotopes tallied four runs in the bottom half of the first inning. It was just the second leadoff homer of the year for the Skeeters and their first since Bryan De La Cruz led off their May 18 game in Round Rock with a home run.
The Skeeters came back to take a 5-4 lead in the second on an RBI single from Hinojosa and two-run homer from Jake Meyers, which was his team-leading 16th home run of the season. Hinojosa and Meyers struck again in the fourth inning with RBI singles.
Albuquerque went on to score six unanswered runs on its way to victory. Alan Trejo and Greg Bird each hit solo home runs, with Rio Ruiz adding a two-run double and Connor Joe an RBI single.
Skeeters right-hander Brett Conine received the start and surrendered a season-high seven runs through five innings of work. Austin Hansen came on in relief of Hansen and allowed three runs through three innings. Hansen was issued the loss.
Isotopes starter Dereck Rodriguez lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits. Left-hander Ian Clarkin received the win, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just three hits, directly in relief of Rodriguez.
Ryan Hartman will get the start for the Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday night in Albuquerque. The Isotopes will send right-hander Jose Mujica to the mound for the start.
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
