OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 17, 2021

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (39-23) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (33-29)

Game #63 of 130/Home #27 of 65

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Zach Lee (2-3, 6.61) vs. OKC-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-3, 4.75)

Saturday, July 17, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers' three-game winning streak was snapped last night by the Triple-A West-leading Aces who tied the series, 1-1, but OKC has won three of its last four games and five of its last seven games...Since May 25, the Dodgers (29-16) and the Aces (27-18) have the top two records in Triple-A West.

Last Game: Former Oklahoma City Dodger Henry Ramos connected on a two-out RBI single for the Reno Aces in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie and send the Dodgers to a 4-3 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game was tied, 3-3, when Ramos lined a hit into center field to score Nick Heath with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, as the Dodgers were unable to answer in their final at-bat. The Dodgers took the game's initial lead in the fifth inning when a RBI single by Keibert Ruiz put OKC on the scoreboard. A two-run homer by Reno's Jake McCarthy gave the Aces a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning. Heath scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning before Zach Reks blasted a two-run home run out to right field to tie the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the seventh.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Aaron Wilkerson (4-3) is slated to make his team-leading 12th start of the season tonight...He last pitched July 11 in El Paso, allowing six runs and six hits in 5.0 innings. He issued one walk and recorded three strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-7 loss. Wilkerson retired all but one batter over the first four innings before the Chihuahuas scored six runs in the fifth inning, including five runs with two outs, namely on an inside-the-park grand slam...Wilkerson's 1.15 WHIP is tied for best in Triple-A West and his 64 strikeouts rank second the league, while his 60.2 innings are third, his .247 AVG is fifth and his 4.75 ERA is sixth...Since May 25, Wilkerson is 4-0 over nine games (eight starts) and leads the league with a 1.05 WHIP, .225 AVG, 49.1 innings, and ranks second with 54 strikeouts and a 3.83 ERA...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract due to family reasons...Wilkerson was under contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 season, but was not part of the team's player pool and did not play due to the canceled Minor League season...In 2019, Wilkerson spent most of the year with Triple-A San Antonio but also made eight relief appearances over three stints with Milwaukee. While with San Antonio, he made 17 starts and went 8-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 76.1 IP with 81 strikeouts...Wilkerson most recently pitched against the Aces in 2019 with San Antonio. He earned the win after allowing two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings during an 8-3 victory by the Missions.

Against the Aces: 2021: 1-1 2019: 2-2 All-time: 26-20 At OKC: 18-8 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first and only series of 2021...The Aces pace Triple-A West with 451 runs scored and 109 home runs, along with a .373 OBP, .518 SLG and .890 OPS. They average 7.3 runs and 10.4 hits per game...The teams last met Aug. 10-13, 2019 in OKC and split the four-game series, with Reno winning the first two games and OKC winning the final two meetings. OKC outscored the Aces, 25-24, with the Aces hitting 11 homers over the four games against OKC's five - each hit by a different Dodgers player...OKC is 10-12 against the Aces during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015). The Dodgers last won a series against the Aces in 2015 at home, and since then, Reno has won two series since and the teams have split the other two series...The Dodgers are 18-8 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-2 in their first six series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009. OKC went 13-3 against the Aces during their first four series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but are now 5-5 in the three most recent home series between the teams...Former OKC Dodgers Ryan Buchter (2015), Zach Lee (2015-16) and Henry Ramos (2017-18) are all currently on Reno's roster.

Reks in Effect: Last night, Zach Reks hit his ninth homer of the season - an estimated 453-foot blast over the right field roof that tied the game in the seventh inning. Reks was playing in his first game since being optioned to OKC following his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in two games with LAD July 10-11 against Arizona, going 0-for-2 with two runs scored...In his last six games with OKC, Reks is 9-for-21 (.429) with three homers, three double, seven runs scored and 11 RBI - with at least one RBI all six games...Reks leads OKC with 53 hits in 43 games this season, including a team-best 17 doubles and 26 extra-base hits. His 31 RBI and nine homers are both tied for third-most among OKC players, and he has reached base in 38 of his 41 starts...Reks' 1.016 OPS ranks fourth in Triple-A West, while his .421 OBP is fifth, his .325 AVG is seventh, his 17 doubles are tied for seventh and his .595 SLG is eighth.

Getting Neuse: Sheldon Neuse went 3-for-5, scored a run and stole a base last night batting in the leadoff spot for OKC. Neuse has now hit safely in six consecutive games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with a double, homer, four RBI and six runs scored to tie his season-high hit streak...Neuse' 39 hits in 35 games rank fourth-most among OKC players this season and his 35 hits since June 12 lead the Dodgers while his 23 RBI during the stretch are second-most on the team.

Ruiz Continues Rolling: Keibert Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored last night, and he has now reached base in 15 of his last 16 starts, going 20-for-60 (.333) with three doubles, four homers, 10 runs scored and 14 RBI...Ruiz is tied for the Dodgers' team lead with 12 homers this season. He ranks second among Dodgers players with 47 hits, 13 doubles, 25 extra-base hits and 34 RBI this season...Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit 13 homers and 13 doubles in 195 total plate appearances (49 games). During his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit six homers and nine doubles over 350 plate appearances (85 games) between OKC and Double-A Tulsa.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have homered in three straight games and in seven of the last eight games (15 HR), and their 20 homers so far in July are tied for fourth-most in Triple-A West and just two homers out of second place...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed homers in consecutive games for the first just the second time this month. Since June 3, the Dodgers have allowed 31 home runs over the last 38 games - fewest in Triple-A West by 15.

Reeled In: The OKC pitching staff has held opponents to four runs or less in four straight games (eight runs total) for the second time this season and for the first time since a season-high stretch of six consecutive games June 24-29 (16 runs total). The eight runs allowed by the Dodgers over the last four games are the fewest total runs allowed by OKC during a four-game stretch this season. This immediately follows a stretch in which they allowed 39 runs over four games in El Paso - the most runs they have allowed during a four-game stretch this season...Over the last four games, opponents have batted .240 (31x129) overall, but just .182 (6x33) with runners in scoring position.

Balls and Strikes: The Dodgers issued seven walks last night, matching their total from the previous five games combined. Although none of the first six Aces who reached base via walk scored, the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run reached base on a walk with one out in the ninth inning. Since June 19 (24 games), the Dodgers have allowed 73 walks, which are second fewest among Triple-A West teams...On the other hand, the pitching staff racked up 13 strikeouts last night, which is the highest total in a game this month. Prior to last night, the Dodgers had gone a season-high five straight games without recording double-digit strikeouts.

Close, But Not Quite: With yesterday's loss, the Dodgers fell to 1-4 in games tied after eight innings, with losses in each of the last four. The Dodgers are also now 4-12 in one-run games this season, with nine of the team's last 13 defeats coming by one run...Last night was the seventh last at-bast win by an opponent this season.

Two-Out Clout: All seven runs in last night's game scored with two outs. The Dodgers are now 9-for-27 with two outs over the first two games of the series while scoring seven of their first nine runs...Yesterday the Aces collected each of their four runs with two outs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning. They went 4-for-13 with two outs and 2-for-20 with less than two outs.

Around the Horn: OKC outhit Reno, 8-6, Friday night, but fell to 21-5 when outhitting an opponent this season...Matt Davidson has hit eight homers in his last 12 games as well as 10 homers in his last 18 games. Over the last 12 games he's collected 11 extra-base hits and 20 RBI...Yoshi Tsutsugo went 2-for-3 last night and was hit by a pitch and has now hit safely in four straight games - tying his season-high hit streak from April 5-10 when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 6-for-15 with a double, homer, three RBI and three runs scored over the last four games, immediately following a 5-for-45 stretch over the previous 11 games...DJ Peters has hit safely in eight straight games, going 11-for-34 (.324) with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs scored. He's in the midst of his longest offensive streak since hitting safely in 10 straight games Aug. 12-22, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga...Over his last 30 starts with OKC, Luke Raley is 38-for-108 (.352) with nine doubles, two triples, seven homers, 37 RBI and 32 runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.