Marsh, Lund Homer in Bees Loss

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Tacoma scored early and often on Friday night, as the Rainiers rolled to a 10-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees. Tacoma banged out fifteen hits, including three solo homers, one of which came on the first pitch in the bottom of the first by Donovan Walton. The Rainiers had a 9-0 lead when the Bees got on the board on a leadoff home run by Brandon Marsh, his third of the season. They scored one more run when Brennon Lund opened the eighth with his seventh roundtripper of the season.

Salt Lake starter Thomas Pannone (2-7) took the loss, as he went three innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits, including three home runs, with two strikeouts and two walks. Marsh had a homer and a single to extend his hitting streak to eight games, while Matt Thaiss added a pair of singles. The long balls by Marsh and Lund snapped a five game homerless streak for the Bees, their longest home run drought of the season.

