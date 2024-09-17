Stryker Named Grand Marshal of Annual Alsatia Club Foundation Mummers' Parade

The Alsatia Club Mummers' Parade, in conjunction with the Hagerstown Boxcars, is thrilled to announce some exciting news.

As we all know, "There's no crying in baseball." And there's no better place to create lasting memories than at a Hagerstown Boxcars game, complete with family, friends, delicious food, and thrilling baseball action.

The Alsatia Club shares the same spirit of community and celebration. The parade is a beloved tradition featuring vibrant floats, lively music, and joyous laughter. From the Alsatia Court to the spooky haunted vehicles, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

We're excited to announce that this year's Honorary Grand Marshal will be Stryker of the Hagerstown Boxcars. Stryker, along with many others in our community, is a symbol of our shared passion for tradition and togetherness.

Join us for this unforgettable event by purchasing your tickets now and securing the best seat in the house. Let's come together to welcome Stryker to his first parade and continue making memories that will last a lifetime. We can't wait to see you there!

