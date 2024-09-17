York Revolution Begins Ninth Postseason in Lancaster

September 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York's professional baseball team, the three-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution, is back in the playoffs, and there are plenty of stories and media opportunities at the ballpark this week:

The Revolution will visit cross-river rival Lancaster in Games 1 and 2 of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) North Division playoff. It is a best-of-five series.

This series is the third all-time postseason series between these two rivals. In 2011, York defeated Lancaster in 3-2 in 5 games in the Freedom Division series. In 2012, Lancaster swept York 3-0 in the Freedom Division series.

This series has intrigue on both sides of the diamond. Lancaster is aiming for a third consecutive ALPB championship under skipper Ross Peeples. York finished the season with a franchise best record of 80-45 with the 9th best winning percentage in ALPB history under manager Rick Forney.

Game 3 of the Divisional Series will take place at WellSpan Park on Friday, September 20, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Bringing the Heat playoff t-shirt courtesy of WellSpan Health. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Rally Towel presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will also take place in York on September 21 and 22, respectively.

2024 marks the Revolution's ninth postseason appearance in the team's 17-year history, placing the team in second place for most postseason appearances in ALPB history, tied with Lancaster.

The Revolution were the 2024 first-half North Division champions, which is the team's fourth first-half championship.

Tickets available at YorkRevolution.com, in the ticket office, or by phone at (717) 801-HITS.

